Israeli military strikes Yemen ports after ship attack in Red Sea

The Israeli military launched a wave of strikes on Houthi-controlled ports in Yemen overnight, hours after a ship was attacked in the Red Sea.

The Yemeni port city of Hodeidah was struck along with the ports of Ras Isa and Salif and the Ras Al Kathib power station, according to the Houthi-run Al Masirah television station.

The Israeli military said that it “struck and destroyed terror infrastructure belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime”.

“Among the targets were the ports of Hodeida, Ras Isa, and Salif,” it said.

It was the Israeli army's first attack on Yemen in about a month.

The army also attacked the Galaxy Leader ship docked at Ras Isa port, which was seized by the Houthis in late 2023, it added.

“The Houthi terrorist regime's forces installed a radar system on the ship, and are using it to track vessels in international maritime space, in order to promote the Houthi terrorist regime’s activities,” it said.

Shortly after Israel's attacks, two missiles were launched from Yemen towards Israel, the army said on Telegram, adding that it was working to intercept them.

The strikes came about half an hour after an Israeli army spokesman warned on social media of its attacks.

They also came hours after a vessel was attacked in the Red Sea on Sunday by several small boats that opened fire on it including with grenades, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations.

A fire broke out on the Liberian-flagged vessel Magic Seas and the crew were forced to abandon ship, the UKMTO said on social media. A passing merchant vessel rescued all crew members, while the ship remains abandoned.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but security firm Ambrey said the vessel fit the typical profile of a Houthi target.

Israel has carried out several strikes in Yemen over recent months in response to missile attacks by the Houthis.

The Houthis have been launching missiles and drones at Israel since the Gaza war broke out in October 2023. The Houthis say they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinians.

The group have also attacked shipping vessels they deem to be linked to Israel in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November 2023.

They broadened their campaign to target ships tied to the US and Britain after the two countries began military strikes aimed at securing the waterway in January last year.

But in May this year, the Houthis reached a ceasefire with the US that ended weeks of intense American strikes against the group. US President Donald Trump said the rebels had “capitulated”. Israel was not included in the truce.

The Houthis pledged last month to resume attacks in the region after the US entered the Israel-Iran war with strikes on Iranian nuclear targets. Yemeni security sources told The National in June that the rebels were considering renewed attacks on US targets around the Middle East and increasing attacks on Israel in support of Tehran.

