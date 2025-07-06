Vessel reportedly attacked in Red Sea two months after US-Houthi truce

A vessel came under attack in the Red Sea on Sunday by several small boats that opened fire on it, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported.

The incident marks a rare assault in the strategic waters near Yemen, coming two months after the US announced a truce with the country's Houthi rebels aimed at halting attacks on shipping in the region.

“UKMTO has received a report of an incident 51NM south-west of Hodeidah, Yemen,” the UKMTO said.

“The vessel has been engaged by multiple small vessels who have opened fire with small arms and self-propelled grenades. Armed Security Team have returned fire and situation is ongoing,” it added.

“Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.”

No group has claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack, and the type of vessel targeted remains unclear.

The incident comes two months after US President Donald Trump announced on May 6 that the Iran-backed Houthi rebels had “capitulated”, prompting Washington to halt strikes after the group agreed to stop attacking ships in the Red Sea.

However, the Houthis pledged last month to resume operations in the region after the US attacked their main backer, Iran. Yemeni security sources told The National in June that the rebels were considering renewed strikes on US targets around the Middle East and increasing attacks on Israel in support of Tehran.

On Sunday, the Houthis launched a missile towards Israel, which the Israeli army said it intercepted and destroyed.

The Houthis, along with Hezbollah in Lebanon, began launching drone and missile attacks on Israel after the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.