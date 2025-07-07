UAE rescues 22 crew from ship after Red Sea attack

A UAE rescue mission brought the 22 crew members of a stricken commercial ship to safety after it came under attack in the Red Sea on Sunday.
The Safeen Prism ship, operated by Abu Dhabi Ports Group, responded to a distress call from the Liberian-flagged vessel Magic Seas.
A fire broke out on the vessel, causing the crew to abandon ship, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) had previously said on social media.
The agency said an armed security team on the vessel had returned fire after an initial attack of gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades.
Security firm Ambrey said the vessel fits the typical profile of a Houthi target. Ambrey said two drone boats struck the ship, while another two were destroyed by armed guards on board the Magic Seas.
Moammar Al Eryani, Information Minister for Yemen’s internationally recognised exiled government based in Saudi Arabia, blamed the Iran-backed Houthi rebels for the attack.
In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the UAE’s response operation successfully rescued all 22 aboard the vessel, consisting of crew and security personnel.
"The rescue operation was carried out in close co-ordination with specialised maritime authorities, including UKMTO and the relevant international organisations, in accordance with the highest standards of safety and emergency response," the ministry said, in a statement shared by the state news agency Wam.
"The swift action reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to the safety and security of international maritime navigation and its humanitarian solidarity with all nations in addressing the increasing challenges in strategic waterways."
On Women's Day
COMPANY PROFILE
UAE%20v%20West%20Indies
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Company%20Profile
Specs
