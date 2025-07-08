Second Red Sea ship attacked off Yemen after Houthis claim assault on Greek bulk carrier

Two crew members were injured and two were missing after a commercial vessel was attacked on Monday night off the coast of Yemen's Hodeidah, maritime monitors reported, marking the second Red Sea attack in 24 hours following a period of relative calm.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen had earlier claimed responsibility for an attack on Sunday when a Greek-operated bulk carrier was hit by gunfire, drones and missiles in the Red Sea.

UK-based security firm Ambrey said on Monday a "Liberia-flagged bulk carrier was approached and attacked by two skiffs and unmanned aerial vehicles while transiting northbound in the Red Sea".

"Two crew members were reportedly injured and a further two crew members were missing," it added. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), run by the British navy, said it received reports of an incident 51 nautical miles (approximately 94 kilometres) west of Hodeidah, Yemen.

The Houthis have been attacking Israel and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since the Gaza war broke out in October 2023. But the latest incidents mark a rare assault in the strategic waters near Yemen, coming two months after the US announced a truce with the country's Houthis aimed at halting attacks on shipping in the region.

In response, Israel has been carrying out strikes on Yemen.

The Yemeni port city of Hodeidah was struck along with the ports of Ras Isa and Salif and the Ras Al Khatib power station, according to the Houthi-run Al Masirah television station. The Israeli military said it “struck and destroyed terror infrastructure belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime”.

“Among the targets were the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Salif,” it said. It was the Israeli army's first attack on Yemen in about a month. The army also hit the Galaxy Leader ship docked at Ras Isa port, which was seized by the Iran-backed Houthis in late 2023, it added.

Ambrey said early on Tuesday that it observed imagery that confirmed damage to the concrete docks at Yemen's Hodeidah port following Israeli strikes.

Additionally, two Barbados-flagged bulk carriers likely suffered blast damage as a result of the attacks, Ambrey said in an advisory note, adding no injuries among the crews had been reported.

On Sunday, the Liberian-flagged vessel Magic Seas came under attack in the Red Sea on Sunday, with several small boats opening fire on it, the UKMTO reported. The Houthis said the company's ships were "a legitimate target" because they had done business with Israel and used its ports.

A UAE rescue mission brought the 22 crew members to safety.

