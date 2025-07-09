Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Gaza 'concentration camps' and Red Sea attacks

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

July 09, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Forced displacement of Palestinians is back in the spotlight. The Houthi rebels in Yemen have stepped up their attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) will begin the process of disarming with a ceremony this week.

On this episode of Trending Middle East:

Backlash grows over Israel’s proposal for prison-like city in Gaza

Houthis’ tactical upgrade in Red Sea attacks and what it means

PKK expected to destroy weapons at disarmament ceremony this week

This episode features Nada AlTaher, Senior Foreign Reporter; and Chris Maxwell, Deputy National Editor.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our two-minute listener survey. Click here.

Updated: July 09, 2025, 2:00 AM
Podcast

Oman’s currency is pegged to the dollar, but the cost of a taxi ride varies according to the driver. Silvia Razgova / The National

What does Oman's new income tax mean for the Gulf?

Palestinians carry sacks and boxes of food and humanitarian aid, unloaded from a World Food Program convoy that was heading to Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip, Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo / Jehad Alshrafi)

Gaza 'concentration camps' and Red Sea attacks

A handout photo made available by the Lebanese Presidency press office shows Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (R) meeting with US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy for Syria, Thomas Barrack (L), at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, 07 July 2025. Barrack is on an official visit to Lebanon to meet Lebanese leaders. EPA / LEBANESE PRESIDENCY PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

US and Lebanon discuss Hezbollah disarmament and Houthis hit Red Sea ship

Smoke rises following an explosion near destroyed buildings inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, on Sunday, July 6, 2025. (Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg)

Gaza ceasefire negotiations and Hezbollah split over disarming

More podcasts