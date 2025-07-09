Middle East experts alarmed by US official's claim that Israel's borders are 'illusions'

Middle East experts say changing national borders in the region would cause chaos as US President Donald Trump and close ally Israel push policies to reshape alliances in the region.

The warnings came after a US official, quoted anonymously in The Hill, said that the region’s borders are “illusory”. The comments came during a briefing earlier in the week on the Trump administration’s decision to lift sanctions on Syria and push for it to establish diplomatic ties with Israel.

Praising the absence of regional borders during the Ottoman Empire, whose collapse in the early 20th century paved the way for the Middle East to be divided into nation-states, the official said: “[The] Ottoman Empire did not exist in nation-states, right?

“They had a centralised government but they allowed each of the regions to operate independently in an appellate system. So where we’re going can be something new. The nation-states haven’t worked very well.”

“[Without] recognition of sovereign territory, the region is doomed to continued hostility, belligerence and war." Nimrod Novik ,

former adviser to Shimon Peres

The comments raise the prospect that the Trump administration, a close partner of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, could be open to territorial changes as the US President tries to build a grand regional strategy after 21 months of destruction and chaos during the Gaza War.

Mr Trump has a history of championing controversial geopolitical moves and plans, which have been criticised as destabilising. Since coming into office for a second time, he has endorsed proposals that include redrawing the global map, including the US annexing Canada and Greenland.

In the Middle East, Mr Trump has repeated support for a plan to empty Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and create a US-owned "Riviera".

Hazem Ayyad, a veteran Jordanian political commentator, said the remarks appear to endorse the possible desire of several countries to change the colonial-era border of the Middle East to their advantage. Mr Ayyad mentioned Turkey, Israel and Syria.

“The ideas have not politically matured," he added.

Yet floating the idea of new borders could be a way to pressure Lebanon, particularly Hezbollah, to deal with the American and Israeli disarmament demands and ideas for a possible peace.

Mr Ayyad said such an approach would “create more chaos” in the Middle East. “If the Americans open this door [borders], it cannot be closed,” he said. “It will have repercussions that will ultimately become dangerous to them.”

The site of an overnight Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, in Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza, on July 8. Reuters

The US official quoted in The Hill said borders were less important than building trust between enemies: “It’s not really the line, it’s who’s threatening each other and facing each other over that line, and that’s what the issue is – it doesn’t matter what the line is, if you don’t trust each other on the other side of the line, that’s going to continue forever.”

Boundaries of peace

Referring to Israel’s 1979 peace treaty with Egypt, the official said: “How do we just get to the cessation of hostilities without reinventing these points of view that never worked for 100 years? And that starts with a kind of Sinai type of agreement that existed between Israel and Egypt in the past and saying, like, why don’t we stop fighting about what the line is?”

Nimrod Novik, former senior adviser to the late Israeli prime minister Shimon Peres, criticised the proposals of the US official, saying Israel’s decades-long peace with former enemies Egypt and Jordan underlines the importance of parties recognising each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“However artificial and externally imposed regional boundaries set over 100 years ago, the anonymous senior official has no clue about what has transpired in our region over the past century and about what it takes to expand the boundaries of peace in our region,” said Mr Novik, who is now a fellow at the Israel Policy Forum.

Former US president Jimmy Carter, Egyptian president Anwar Sadat and Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin at the signing of the Camp David Accords in September 1978. Reuters

“Absent recognition of sovereign territory, the region is doomed to continued hostility, belligerence and war."

On the topic of US efforts to get Israel and Syria to establish diplomatic ties, Mr Novik said it was fanciful to expect the Arab state’s new leadership to sign a peace treaty “while Israel makes permanent its occupation of Syrian territory is a dangerous illusion”.

Last year Israel breached a 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria, which created a UN-patrolled buffer zone separating the two countries' armies, after the rebel forces toppled Syrian president Bashar Al Assad in December.

Mr Trump has since moved closer towards an alliance with the country’s new rulers, who used to belong to Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, which was once designated a US terrorist organisation.

“Revitalising and updating security arrangements that prevent friction and misunderstandings, like those forged by Henry Kissinger in 1974, is one thing. But under these conditions, an Israeli-Syrian peace treaty is not in the cards,” Mr Novik said.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Silkhaus%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Aahan%20Bhojani%20and%20Ashmin%20Varma%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Property%20technology%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247.75%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nuwa%20Capital%2C%20VentureSouq%2C%20Nordstar%2C%20Global%20Founders%20Capital%2C%20Yuj%20Ventures%20and%20Whiteboard%20Capital%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

LA LIGA FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Leganes v Getafe (12am)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Levante v Alaves (4pm) Real Madrid v Sevilla (7pm) Osasuna v Valladolid (9.30pm) Sunday Eibar v Atletico Madrid (12am) Mallorca v Valencia (3pm) Real Betis v Real Sociedad (5pm) Villarreal v Espanyol (7pm) Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (9.30pm) Monday Barcelona v Granada (12am)

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

The%C2%A0specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Etwo%20permanent%20magnet%20synchronous%20motors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Etwo-speed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E625hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E850Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERange%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E456km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh737%2C480%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Abu Dhabi racecard 5pm: Maiden (Purebred Arabians); Dh80,000; 1,400m.

5.30pm: Maiden (PA); Dh80,00; 1,400m.

6pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan National Day Cup (PA); Group 3; Dh500,000; 1,600m.

6.30pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan National Day Cup (Thoroughbred); Listed; Dh380,000; 1,600m

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup for Private Owners Handicap (PA); Dh70,000; 1,400m.

7.30pm: Handicap (PA); Dh80,000; 1,600m

ELIO Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina Rating: 4/5

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

SPEC%20SHEET %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M2%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206%2C%20Bluetooth%205.0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%2C%20midnight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%20or%2035W%20dual-port%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C999%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

'Ashkal' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Youssef%20Chebbi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fatma%20Oussaifi%20and%20Mohamed%20Houcine%20Grayaa%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

Masters%20of%20the%20Air %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cary%20Joji%20Fukunaga%2C%20Dee%20Rees%2C%20Anna%20Boden%2C%20Ryan%20Fleck%2C%20Tim%20Van%20Patten%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Austin%20Butler%2C%20Callum%20Turner%2C%20Anthony%20Boyle%2C%20Barry%20Keoghan%2C%20Sawyer%20Spielberg%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

FROM%20THE%20ASHES %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Khalid%20Fahad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Shaima%20Al%20Tayeb%2C%20Wafa%20Muhamad%2C%20Hamss%20Bandar%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Prop idols Girls full-contact rugby may be in its infancy in the Middle East, but there are already a number of role models for players to look up to. Sophie Shams (Dubai Exiles mini, England sevens international) An Emirati student who is blazing a trail in rugby. She first learnt the game at Dubai Exiles and captained her JESS Primary school team. After going to study geophysics at university in the UK, she scored a sensational try in a cup final at Twickenham. She has played for England sevens, and is now contracted to top Premiership club Saracens. ---- Seren Gough-Walters (Sharjah Wanderers mini, Wales rugby league international) Few players anywhere will have taken a more circuitous route to playing rugby on Sky Sports. Gough-Walters was born in Al Wasl Hospital in Dubai, raised in Sharjah, did not take up rugby seriously till she was 15, has a master’s in global governance and ethics, and once worked as an immigration officer at the British Embassy in Abu Dhabi. In the summer of 2021 she played for Wales against England in rugby league, in a match that was broadcast live on TV. ---- Erin King (Dubai Hurricanes mini, Ireland sevens international) Aged five, Australia-born King went to Dubai Hurricanes training at The Sevens with her brothers. She immediately struck up a deep affection for rugby. She returned to the city at the end of last year to play at the Dubai Rugby Sevens in the colours of Ireland in the Women’s World Series tournament on Pitch 1.

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law