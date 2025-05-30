Olof Skoog, deputy secretary general for political affairs at the European External Action Service, says Israel must abide by international humanitarian law. Photo: European Parliament
EU states considering new sanctions against violent Israeli settlers, says senior official

Gaza, Syria and Ukraine are discussed at fourth high-level political dialogue between the UAE and EU

Vanessa Ghanem
Vanessa Ghanem

May 30, 2025

Some EU member states are considering proposing new sanctions against violent Israeli settlers accused of breaching human rights, a senior official from the bloc has said, as international pressure mounts on Israel.

Last year, the EU imposed sanctions on five Israeli individuals and three entities, saying they were responsible for "serious and systematic human rights abuses" against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Israel today is facing growing diplomatic isolation due to its war on Gaza, the chaotic nature of its humanitarian aid scheme and its expansion of settlements in the West Bank. This has all led major European partners to become more critical of it.

“The pressure is increasing, but unfortunately, we have not yet seen the kind of response from Israel that we would expect,” Olof Skoog, deputy secretary-general for political affairs at the European External Action Service, told The National.

Last week, in a milestone development, the EU launched a review to assess whether Israel is in compliance with the human rights provisions laid out in its association agreement with the bloc – a move supported by 17 of its 27 member states.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday that Brussels would present formal options in June for foreign ministers to consider. However, suspending the EU-Israel accord outright would require unanimity among all member states, something diplomats say is highly unlikely.

“There’s no lack of consensus within the EU in support of the Palestinian people and outrage over the unacceptable humanitarian crisis in Gaza caused by some measures, including the blockade from Israel,” said Mr Skoog. “That’s why there has been strong backing for a review of the association agreement, which is based on mutual respect for human rights and international law.

“The review has now begun, but it’s too early to say where it will lead. Some of our member states have very close ties with Israel for historical and other reasons. They believe that maintaining direct dialogue is the best way to influence policy changes in Gaza. Others believe it's better to use our association agreement.”

While most European countries continue to affirm Israel’s right to self-defence, there is horror at the scale of devastation in Gaza. It is the deadliest conflict between Israel and the Palestinians in decades.

The Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, killed about 1,200 people, with about 240 taken hostage. Israel's military response has killed more than 54,000 Palestinians, health authorities in Gaza have said.

“We’ve made it clear at the highest levels, including heads of state and government, that Israel has legitimate security concerns, but it must also abide by international humanitarian law,” said Mr Skoog.

Growing criticism

This week, Germany, which has long been one of Israel’s staunchest allies, sharply increased its criticism of the country. Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned the scale of Israel’s air strikes on Gaza, while Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul described the situation in the enclave as an “unbearable”.

Spain and Ireland continue to push for EU-wide recognition of a Palestinian state. France could also formally recognise Palestinian statehood, with President Emmanuel Macron considering the timing of such an announcement ahead of a June peace conference his country is to co-host with Saudi Arabia.

France, along with Britain and Canada, this month warned Israel they could impose targeted sanctions if it continued to broaden its war on Gaza and expand settlements in the West Bank.

But Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Thursday that 22 new settlements had been approved in the occupied region.

“We know that international pressure has prompted some gestures. For example, last weekend Israel opened limited channels for humanitarian supplies [into Gaza],” said Mr Skoog. “However, these steps fall far short of what is needed and do not meet the standards of international humanitarian law, including those set by the UN.”

Under international pressure, Israel ended an 11-week aid blockade on the enclave 10 days ago. Since then, it has permitted a limited flow of humanitarian supplies through two channels – the UN and the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a controversial US and Israeli-backed private organisation that is overhauling the aid distribution system in the embattled strip. The UN has lambasted the involvement of the foundation, warning that it undermines humanitarian principles.

Middle East visit

Mr Skoog’s remarks came during a visit to the UAE, where he co-chaired the fourth high-level political dialogue between the EU and the Emirates alongside Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE's Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and the Foreign Minister's Envoy for the EU.

The meeting addressed co-operation between the sides and discussed regional and international developments, including the Gaza war, the situations in Lebanon, Syria, Iran and Yemen, Red Sea security, the conflict in Sudan and the war in Ukraine, the UAE’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Syria's recovery

EU countries on Wednesday passed legislation to lift all economic sanctions on Syria, except those based on security issues. The move is intended to enable the rapid reconstruction of the country after 14 years of civil war. Under the policy, the Syrian Central Bank and other financial institutions will regain access to European financial markets.

“We acted earlier than the US and many others because we believe the developments in Syria are highly significant and could open the door to a better future for the Syrian people,” said Mr Skoog. “We recognised early on the need to engage with Syria’s new leadership to press for our demands – inclusive governance, accountability, reforms, human rights, reconciliation and democratic processes.

“At the same time, we acknowledge their legitimate calls for economic breathing room. To advance our political objectives, we also had to create economic space.

“This doesn't mean that we now leave everything to go its own way. On the contrary, it gives us a platform for dialogue with the Syrian leadership, and a basis for holding them accountable.”

He added that, while the EU believes Syria’s new leaders are committed to reform, sanctions "can be reimposed – this is not a one-way street".

Russia-Ukraine war

On the war in Ukraine, the EU official said the US was “now seeing what we have been seeing for a long time – that it's Russia that can end this war tomorrow, if it wants to". But to reach that point, "we need to maintain pressure on Russia", he added.

US President Donald Trump has recently issued sharp criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, warning him that he is “playing with fire”. The comments came after Mr Trump called the Russian leader “absolutely crazy” at the weekend following a major Russian air strike on Kyiv. Mr Trump also warned that Moscow could face new sanctions.

Observers say that, while the US President has complained about continued attacks on Ukrainian cities and the killing of civilians, he has not yet imposed even modest penalties on Mr Putin. Moscow has, meanwhile, proposed a second round of peace talks in Istanbul next week.

“We’re already moving ahead with the next sanctions package, and we’re doing so because we see it’s making an impact,” said Mr Skoog. “Russia is being forced to pay an increasingly high price to keep its war machinery running. At the same time, we’re supporting Ukraine so it can defend itself and enter any peace process from a position of strength.”

