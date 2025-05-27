Trump says Putin is 'playing with fire' after intensified attacks on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Russian leader Vladimir Putin was “playing with fire”, as he considers imposing more sanctions while Moscow escalates air strikes against Ukraine.
In post on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump sent a warning to Mr Putin.
“What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realise is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD,” he wrote.
His comments came after Russia conducted some of the biggest drone and missile attacks on Ukraine since Moscow's invasion of the country in early 2022.
On Monday, Mr Trump called his Russian counterpart “crazy” after an earlier series of intense attacks on Ukraine. On Sunday, Mr Trump said he would “absolutely” consider additional sanctions on Russia.
“I don't know what's wrong with him,” he said. “What the hell happened to him, right? He's killing a lot of people and I'm not happy with that.”
Mr Trump took office in January promising to swiftly end the war in Ukraine.
The latest intensified Russia attacks threaten to set back US-led efforts to broker a ceasefire mediated by the Vatican. In March, Kyiv accepted a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the US, which Russia rejected.
The US President has previously resisted calls by Senate Republicans as well as European leaders to put pressure on Russia to end the war, although he did say in March that he was “strongly considering” sanctions against Moscow following a strong Russian counter-offensive.
Senator Lindsey Graham, an ally of Mr Trump, said in a Wall Street Journal op-ed published on Tuesday that he has co-ordinated with the White House on a bill that would put Russia on a “trade island”.
“If Mr Putin continues to play games, the Senate will act,” Mr Graham said. “I’m hoping for the best, but when it comes to the thug in Moscow, we should all prepare for more of the same.”
