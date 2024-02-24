World leaders gather in Ukraine for anniversary of war as Zelenskyy vows 'we will win'

World leaders promised to stand by Ukraine until it is “finally free” as they gathered in Kyiv on Saturday for an event marking the second anniversary of the war with Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed “we will win” as he addressed an open-air ceremony at Hostomel airport, the site of a ferocious battle in the early days of the war.

He spoke alongside the Canadian, Italian and Belgian prime ministers and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who travelled to the Ukrainian capital by overnight train.

“More than ever we stand firmly by Ukraine. Financially, economically, militarily, morally. Until the country is finally free,” Ms von der Leyen said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“We are here today to say thanks to these men and women who on February 24 two years ago did not run away and instead fought,” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said. “This place is a symbol of Moscow's failures, a symbol of Ukrainian pride.”

Mr Zelenskyy hugged the leaders and handed medals to soldiers during the event.

World leaders gathered for an event at Hostomel airport to mark the second anniversary of the war in Ukraine. EPA

“We have been fighting for this for 730 days of our lives. We will win on the greatest day of our lives,” Mr Zelenskyy said.

“Any normal person wants the war to end. But none of us will allow Ukraine to end,” he said, stressing that the conflict must end “on our terms”, with a “just” peace.

Anniversary events were planned across Ukraine, including a service to commemorate those who died in Bucha, where the executions of civilians allegedly took place.

Large demonstrations are expected across Europe demanding Russian President Vladimir Putin's withdrawal from Ukraine.

In the UK, thousands of people are expected to march to London's Trafalgar Square, where they will hold a vigil to commemorate the outbreak of war. Major gatherings were also taking place in Warsaw and Berlin.

Marking the “grim anniversary” on Saturday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on X that “life will win over death” and “light will win over darkness”.

“We will stand with Ukraine today and tomorrow, prepared to do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, until they prevail,” he said in an accompanying video posted on the platform. “Slava Ukraini” [Glory to Ukraine], he added.

King Charles III praised the Ukrainian people, saying: “Theirs is true valour, in the face of indescribable aggression.”

Britain also pledged a further £245 million ($311 million) over the next year to boost Ukraine’s artillery ammunition reserves, the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

Demonstrators in Berlin, Germany, take part in a rally in support of Ukraine. AFP

Ms Meloni and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were expected to sign security pacts with Mr Zelenskyy during their brief stay, in line with deals recently agreed with France and Germany worth billions of dollars.

However, $61 billion in aid promised by US President Joe Biden is being blocked by Republicans in Congress.

Mr Biden was due to take part in a video conference of fellow leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies on Saturday, with Mr Zelenskyy invited to join in.

Outside Kyiv, the war continued unabated as Russian drones attacked the port of Odesa for a second night running.

One person was killed in an attack on a residential building, the regional governor said.

In Dnipro, a Russian drone hit an apartment building and a rescue operation uncovered two dead.

Meanwhile, a source in Kyiv said Ukrainian drones had caused a blaze at a Russian steel plant that is responsible for about 18 per cent of Russian output.