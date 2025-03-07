Donald Trump said he is considering sanctions against Russia until a ceasefire and 'final settlement agreement on peace' is reached. EPA
Trump 'strongly considering' sanctions against Russia after major air attack on Ukraine

Russia fired 67 missiles and 194 drones, targeting energy infrastructure, Ukraine's air force announced

Sara Ruthven
Washington

March 07, 2025