Trump 'strongly considering' sanctions against Russia after major air attack on Ukraine

US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> said on Friday that he was considering hitting Moscow with sanctions amid a strong Russian counter-offensive in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine" target="_blank">Ukraine</a> that has threatened to turn the tide against Kyiv. Later, Mr Trump said he was "finding it more difficult" to deal with Ukraine and said it may be easier to deal with Russia. Ukraine’s air force announced that Russia fired 67 missiles and 194 drones, targeting <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/08/26/russia-pounds-ukrainian-energy-infrastructure-in-massive-missile-and-drone-attack/" target="_blank">energy infrastructure</a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/08/26/russia-pounds-ukrainian-energy-infrastructure-in-massive-missile-and-drone-attack/" target="_blank"> </a>including gas production. Ukrainian forces shot down about half the missiles and drones, with the help of French Mirage jets. “Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale banking sanctions, sanctions and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and final settlement agreement on peace is reached,” Mr Trump wrote on his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/03/22/what-is-truth-social-donald-trumps-social-media-platform/" target="_blank">Truth Social platform</a>. He urged Russia and Ukraine to “get to the table right now, before it is too late”. While signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Mr Trump said Ukraine does not "have the cards", while Russia has "all the cards". "And they're [Russia] bombing the hell out of them [Ukraine] right now." Ukrainian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy" target="_blank">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> called for an air and sea truce following the aerial attack. In a post on Telegram, he called for “silence” in the seas and skies over his country, saying “first steps toward real peace must include forcing the sole source of this war, Russia, to stop such attacks against life”. The US President's comments come after Mr Zelenskyy's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/28/what-did-trump-and-vance-say-to-zelenskyy-during-their-white-house-fight/" target="_blank">contentious visit to Washington</a>, where an Oval Office press event descended into a shouting match between the Ukrainian leader and Mr Trump and his Vice President, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/01/20/who-is-jd-vance/" target="_blank">JD Vance</a>. The two American leaders accused Mr Zelenskyy of not being grateful for US aid and for not being serious about wanting peace. Mr Zelenskyy had been visiting the White House to discuss the signing of a deal that would see the US gain access to billions of dollars in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/02/28/what-is-in-the-us-ukraine-minerals-deal/" target="_blank">Ukraine's rare earth mineral wealth</a> in payment for military aid. After the meeting, the US paused military aid and later <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/05/us-pauses-intelligence-sharing-with-ukraine/" target="_blank">intelligence sharing with Ukraine.</a> The row <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/06/european-leaders-hold-emergency-defence-talks-after-us-pulls-plug-on-ukraine/" target="_blank">alarmed European leaders</a>, who saw Mr Trump as turning against an ally at a critical moment in the war. Despite the public clash with Mr Zelenskyy, Mr Trump will send officials to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/06/trump-says-he-will-travel-to-saudi-arabia-in-the-next-six-weeks/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a> in the coming days to meet Ukrainian representatives to discuss ending the conflict. A previous meeting, also in Saudi Arabia, was held between US and Russian representatives. "I've always had a good relationship with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. And, you know, he wants to end the war," Mr Trump said. "And I think he's going to be more generous than he has to be. And that's pretty good." Russia is already under heavy US sanctions across a range of industries, including oil and gas.