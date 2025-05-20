EU begins lifting sanctions on Syria

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/european-union/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/european-union/">European Union</a> announced on Tuesday it would begin lifting sanctions on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/">Syria</a> to help its people build an "inclusive and peaceful" new country. The EU's 27 foreign ministers agreed to lift "economic sanctions" at a meeting in Brussels, the bloc's foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said. Their decision came a week after US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Donald Trump</a> announced he was giving Syria a sanction-free "fresh start" under its new interim President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/14/trump-meets-syrias-president-al-shara-in-riyadh/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/14/trump-meets-syrias-president-al-shara-in-riyadh/">Ahmad Al Shara</a>. The decision to lift sanctions in the economic field – many of which were suspended in February – leaves in place those imposed on former <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bashar-al-assad/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bashar-al-assad/">Bashar Al Assad</a> regime officials, and others linked to human rights violations. EU members have said the new Syrian regime must respect the rights of the country's minorities – amid outbreaks of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/27/sectarian-violence-in-central-syria-leaves-14-alawites-dead/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/27/sectarian-violence-in-central-syria-leaves-14-alawites-dead/">sectarian violence</a> – and prevent a resurgence of terrorism. However, there is also interest in restoring relations with Damascus, with a view to returning some of the hundreds of thousands of refugees living in Europe. "This decision is reversible and also conditional on progress," Ms Kallas said. "There can be no peace without the path to economic recovery and we all need a stable Syria. Is everything really ideal there? No, it is not. But I think we need to give the Syrian people a chance." German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said the "first step" in lifting restrictions would include easing sanctions on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/08/syria-appoints-new-central-bank-governor-in-bid-to-restore-financial-confidence/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/08/syria-appoints-new-central-bank-governor-in-bid-to-restore-financial-confidence/">Syria's Central Bank</a>. "The European Union wants to take a chance on a new start with Syria. We want to give the new leadership a real chance," Mr Wadephul said. "Therefore, as a first step we will lift and relax sanctions that essentially concern the Syrian Central Bank. I will push for us to continue on this path." Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger said military sanctions should not yet be lifted, while her Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp warned the lifting of sanctions "is reversible". But offering an economic perspective to Syria is the only way to achieve reconstruction and "thereby also tackle the root causes of migration", Ms Meinl-Reisinger said. An ambassador from a European country said the decision had been agreed on earlier before being ratified at the meeting of foreign ministers. “Everyone now agrees that Syria must be given a chance at stabilisation and then hopefully a move towards pluralisation,” a senior EU official said. Mr Trump announced the lifting of US sanctions a day before meeting Mr Al Shara in Riyadh. He indicated he had been asked to do so by Saudi Arabia and Turkey. At a press conference in Damascus alongside his Jordanian counterpart on Tuesday, Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shaibani said "lifting sanctions expresses the regional and international will to support Syria". He added "the Syrian people today have a very important and historic opportunity to rebuild their country". Mr Al Shaibani said the American “U-turn” has been a factor in the EU's anticipated decision and the lifting of US and EU sanctions will give <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/16/syria-debt-world-bank/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/16/syria-debt-world-bank/">Syria</a> the chance to become a “normal country”. “We would be looking at an Iraq or a Libya scenario if salaries continued to be unpaid and the countries who want to help Syria cannot,” added the official, who said the move would be seen by Europeans as a “down-payment” in return for a pledge to pursue a democratisation process. Another senior diplomatic source told <i>The National</i> the EU will maintain some individual sanctions imposed mainly against former president <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/24/britain-lifts-assad-era-sanctions-in-boost-for-syria/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/24/britain-lifts-assad-era-sanctions-in-boost-for-syria/">Bashar Al Assad</a> and his confidants. The source said the EU will also impose sanctions on at least some groups or people suspected of being involved in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/09/more-than-1000-killed-mostly-civilians-on-syrian-coast-in-deadliest-violence-since-the-regimes-fall/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/09/more-than-1000-killed-mostly-civilians-on-syrian-coast-in-deadliest-violence-since-the-regimes-fall/">killing of hundreds of Alawite community members</a> in March. Mr Al Shara was appointed President in January, a month after forces led by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) ousted Mr Al Assad, whose family had ruled Syria for five decades. Celebrations erupted in Damascus last week after Mr Trump's announcement in Riyadh. Drivers honked horns and placards of Mr Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were hoisted high, as Syrians poured on to the streets. The sanctions have presented a significant challenge to the country's new leaders in rebuilding the country. The new regime won some relief last week when the World Bank confirmed Syria's $15.5 million debts to the organisation had been cleared. Qatar and Saudi Arabia agreed to pay Syria's arrears. The deal with the World Bank means the country is now eligible for new funding.