Russia to offer peace 'memorandum' to Ukraine

Russia says it has drafted a peace “memorandum” containing its terms for ending the war in Ukraine, which it plans to present at talks in Turkey next week.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia was proposing new talks in Istanbul on Monday, June 2. Ukraine has not confirmed a meeting.

Mr Lavrov said Russia had prepared a memorandum setting out its position on “all aspects of reliably overcoming the root causes of the crisis”.

He did not give details, but Moscow has demanded that Ukraine should be barred from joining Nato and give up its claim to land annexed by Russia, which invaded its former Soviet neighbour in 2022.

Turkey this month hosted Russia and Ukraine's first face-to-face talks for three years. The two sides agreed to swap about 2,000 prisoners but there was no clear progress on ending the war.

Hopes of a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy also failed to materialise as the Russian leader declined to travel to Turkey. Mr Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow's delegation next week would again be headed by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky.

Turkey this month hosted Russia and Ukraine's first direct talks for more than three years on ending the war. Reuters

Mr Zelenskyy accused Russia of disrespecting the talks and efforts by the US and Turkey to broker peace. He said Moscow's delegation had “lacked any mandate to make decisions”.

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised both leaders as he pushes them to agree a truce. After a White House shouting match with Mr Zelenskyy in February, the US leader has aimed his anger at Mr Putin in recent days as Russia continues to bombard Ukraine.

Mr Trump said on Wednesday that Mr Putin may be intentionally delaying ceasefire negotiations. “We're going to find out whether or not he's tapping us along or not, and if he is, we'll respond a little differently,” Mr Trump said.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

The%20Color%20Purple %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBlitz%20Bazawule%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFantasia%20Barrino%2C%20Taraji%20P%20Henson%2C%20Danielle%20Brooks%2C%20Colman%20Domingo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

It Was Just an Accident Director: Jafar Panahi Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr Rating: 4/5

Company%20profile %3Cp%3EName%3A%20Cashew%0D%3Cbr%3EStarted%3A%202020%0D%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Ibtissam%20Ouassif%20and%20Ammar%20Afif%0D%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3EIndustry%3A%20FinTech%0D%3Cbr%3EFunding%20size%3A%20%2410m%0D%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Mashreq%2C%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

%20Ramez%20Gab%20Min%20El%20Akher %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStreaming%20on%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMBC%20Shahid%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FINAL RECKONING Director: Christopher McQuarrie Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg Rating: 4/5

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers