Vladimir Putin annexes four regions of Ukraine despite international outcry

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the annexation of four regions of Ukraine on Friday, defying an international outcry to claim the occupied land as part of the Russian motherland.

The Kremlin said attacks on Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson would in future be regarded as attacks on Russia, but refused to say whether it would retaliate with nuclear weapons.

Mr Putin said the four regions would not be up for discussion in any peace talks with Ukraine.

"People from Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia become our citizens forever," he said at a signing ceremony in Moscow, in which he assailed western powers and once again bemoaned the collapse of the former Soviet empire.

"There is nothing stronger than the decisive will of millions of people who, according to their culture, to their language, believe they are part of Russia."

Friday’s ceremony came after so-called referendums organised by Russian officials purportedly gave backing to the annexation, in what Ukraine and its allies dismissed as a charade.

The four regions make up about 15 per cent of Ukraine’s internationally recognised territory. Russian troops occupy nearly all of Luhansk and Kherson, while Ukrainian forces have footholds in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

Mr Putin told dignitaries in an opulent Kremlin hall: "We will defend our land with all our strength and all our means.

"After the collapse of the USSR, the West decided that the world would forever have to put up with its diktats ... but Russia has been reborn and strengthened."

Nato and western powers said they would never recognise the land grab, described by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas as the most serious escalation of the conflict since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

“Nothing Russia does changes Ukraine's right to restore its territorial integrity or weakens our support to them,” she said on Friday.

Ukraine conflict - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Workers fix a banner reading 'Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson - Russia!' to the State Historical Museum near Red Square in Moscow. AFP

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called Russia’s move a breach of the UN Charter, while Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss said Mr Putin was showing “disregard for the lives of the Ukrainian people he claims to represent”.

“Putin cannot be allowed to alter international borders using brute force. We will ensure he loses this illegal war,” Ms Truss said.

Donetsk and Luhansk together make up the coal-rich, largely Russian-speaking Donbas region where fighting has raged since 2014. Mr Putin cited the defence of Russian speakers there as one of his justifications for invading Ukraine.

Kherson lies just north of the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia in similar fashion in 2014. Zaporizhzhia became the centre of international attention after shelling near a large nuclear power plant.

The move to annex the four regions comes a week after Mr Putin announced the partial mobilisation of Russian civilians, in what Ukraine’s allies described as a sign the invasion was going badly.

British intelligence reported on Friday that some of the newly mobilised reservists had been told to source their own medical supplies because of equipment shortages.