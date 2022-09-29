Russia to annex Ukrainian territories on Friday

Russia will annex four occupied regions of Ukraine on Friday, Moscow has said.

President Vladimir Putin will sign four "treaties of accession" in Moscow, and meet the Russian-installed leaders of Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia before a ceremony at the Kremlin.

“The signing ceremony of the treaties on new territories joining Russia will be held tomorrow at the Grand Kremlin Palace in St George’s Hall," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Kirill Stremousov, a pro-Russian separatist and deputy head of Kherson region, said in Red Square: "Kherson region, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic will now forever be part of Russia."

Votes on joining Russia held across the four regions this week have been widely rejected by the international community.

Reports of armed men going door-to-door to collect ballots surfaced in several areas.

EU denounces holding of illegal “referenda” and their falsified outcome.



This is another violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty + territorial integrity, amidst systematic abuses of human rights.



We commend the courage of Ukrainians, who continue to oppose & resist Russian invasion. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) September 28, 2022

The annexation was widely expected after voting ended on Tuesday and Moscow said residents overwhelming supported the move to formally become part of Russia.

Moscow said 93 per cent of the ballots cast in the Zaporizhzhia region supported annexation, with 87 per cent backing the move in the Kherson region, 98 per cent in Luhansk and 99 per cent in Donetsk.

Ukraine dismissed the referendums as illegitimate and said it had every right to retake the territories.

Western powers condemned the "sham" votes and refused to recognise the results. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday joined other western officials in denouncing the votes.

A man casts his ballot for a referendum at a polling station in Mariupol. AFP

“Under threats and sometimes even gunpoint, people are being taken out of their homes or workplaces to vote in glass ballot boxes,” she said in Berlin.

“This is the opposite of free and fair elections and this is the opposite of peace. It’s dictated peace.

"As long as this Russian diktat prevails in the occupied territories of Ukraine, no citizen is safe. No citizen is free.”

Finland will close its border to Russian tourists from midnight.

Ukrainian forces have taken more villages around Lyman, a city about 160 kilometres south-east of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said the Institute for the Study of War, citing Russian reports.

The home troops may soon encircle Lyman entirely, in what would be a major blow to Moscow’s war effort, the institute said.

“The collapse of the Lyman pocket will likely be highly consequential to the Russian grouping in northern Donetsk and western Luhansk oblasts and may allow Ukrainian troops to threaten Russian positions along the western Luhansk”, it said.

Russian leaders “almost certainly” hope the accession announcement will vindicate their invasion of Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defence said.

A British military intelligence report claimed the number of Russian military-age men fleeing the country likely exceeded the number of forces Moscow used to invade Ukraine initially in late February.