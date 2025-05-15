A Palestinian family passes through a metal gate set up by the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank. AFP
A Palestinian family passes through a metal gate set up by the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank. AFP

News

MENA

Israel accused of ‘mega theft’ of Palestinian land with new registration process

This would allow Israel to take ownership of land in Area C which makes up about 60 percent of the occupied West Bank

Thomas Helm
Thomas Helm
Jerusalem

May 15, 2025