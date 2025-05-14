Palestinian state central to prosperity in Middle East, GCC leaders tell Trump

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/14/donald-trump-gulf-visit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/14/donald-trump-gulf-visit/"><b>Trump's Gulf trip</b></a> Leaders of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gcc/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gcc/">Gulf Co-operation Council</a> told US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Donald Trump</a> that establishing a Palestinian state was central to stability and prosperity in the Middle East, as they gathered for a summit in Riyadh on Wednesday. Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi, the bloc's secretary general, said the “most pressing issue” for the region is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/">Gaza</a>, including getting food and humanitarian aid to its people and the release of hostages held by militants in the territory. “A sustainable solution is to find one for the establishment of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/">Palestinian</a> state in line with the UN resolutions and the Arab peace initiative – and is the key to regional stability,” Mr Al Budaiwi told the meeting. “We look forward to the continuing talks to end the conflict, secure the release of hostages and detainees and the resumption of humanitarian services in Gaza. A peaceful solution will lead to the prosperity of the states in the region.” Saudi Crown Prince <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohammed-bin-salman/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohammed-bin-salman/">Mohammed bin Salman</a> called on the US to work to end the war. Addressing Mr Trump and the GCC leaders, Prince Mohammed said there was a need to find a lasting solution to the Palestinian issue in co-operation with Washington. “We seek, with you Mr President, and with our brothers in the GCC to de-escalate the conflict in the region and end the war, finding a comprehensive and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue,” he said. Mr Trump said the US wants “safety and dignity” for the Palestinian people but that is unachievable if Hamas “takes delight in raping, torturing and murdering innocent people”. He stated that the GCC leaders had played a “constructive role” in trying to bring the Gaza conflict to an end – including by securing the release of American hostage <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/12/hamas-releases-us-israeli-soldier-hostage-edan-alexander/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/12/hamas-releases-us-israeli-soldier-hostage-edan-alexander/">Edan Alexander</a>, who was freed by Palestinian militants on Monday. Prince Mohammed praised the relationship between the Gulf states and the US, saying it had developed over decades into a “model of co-ordination”. Gulf states, notably <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/">Qatar</a>, along with the US and Egypt, have a played a major role in mediation efforts between Israel and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/">Hamas</a> to end the Gaza conflict since it began more than 18 months ago. A ceasefire brokered by Qatar, the US and Egypt held for several weeks this year until Israel resumed military operations in mid-March. The war has devastated Gaza, with essential services and infrastructure in ruins and humanitarian agencies warning of famine. Israel has vowed to continue fighting until it “destroys” Hamas and secures the release of all the hostages taken during an attack against southern Israel by the militants on October 7, 2023, which triggered the war. Also during Wednesday's summit, Prince Mohammed praised an announcement from Mr Trump a day earlier that the US would end sanctions on Syria. Several regional leaders had been pushing Washington to ease the sanctions and Prince Mohammed said at the gathering it would “open a new page for prosperity” for Syria. Mr Trump told Syria's self-declared leader <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/14/trump-meets-syrias-president-al-shara-in-riyadh/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/14/trump-meets-syrias-president-al-shara-in-riyadh/">Ahmad Al Shara</a>, whom he met for the first time on Wednesday, that “he has a tremendous opportunity to do something historic in his country”.