Syria's new leadership is seeking foreign funding to pay for mass reconstruction after years of civil war. AFP
Syria to rub shoulders with global finance leaders in Washington

Country in dire need of reconstruction cash will have high-level delegation at World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Amman

April 15, 2025