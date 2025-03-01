Malak holds her twin brother's arm as they stand amid the rubble of their house, after the overthrow of Syria's Bashar Al Assad, in Jobar, January 3, 2025. Reuters

News

MENA

Syria's long road to recovery: Lessons from a devastated Damascus suburb

In town of Jobar, former regime of Bashar Al Assad revelled in destruction

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Damascus

March 01, 2025