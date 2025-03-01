Syria's long road to recovery: Lessons from a devastated Damascus suburb

Before the fall of his regime in December, Syria's dictator <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bashar-al-assad/" target="_blank">Bashar Al Assad</a> and his wife Asma embarked on victory tours of former rebel areas that had been captured by his forces. None was as brazen as the couple’s visit in 2018 to the ruins of Jobar, a town on the edge of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/damascus/" target="_blank">Damascus</a> that was the scene of some of the worst destruction in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/syria/2024/03/17/bedouin-fighters-journey-from-free-syrian-army-to-isis-describes-arc-of-syrias-civil-war/" target="_blank">civil war.</a> During four years of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2022/03/11/even-in-defeat-syrian-rebels-say-their-armed-struggle-offers-hope-for-ukraine/" target="_blank">siege</a> by Assad's forces, almost every building in the now-abandoned town was struck by the regime’s artillery, barrel bombs from helicopters, and Russian warplanes. Weeks after Jobar surrendered, the regime brought in art students to carve sculptures into the walls of a tunnel that was dug by rebel defenders to survive the siege. The artwork was aimed at glorifying the same troops who levelled the city, which was previously home to 300,000 people. In footage broadcast on state television, Mr and Mrs Al Assad beamed with smiles inside the tunnel. They praised the students for their creations, which they said symbolised “martyrdom and peace”. “Assad not only erased Jobar, he celebrated it,” says Haitham Al Bakhit, a former construction worker who was tasked with washing the bodies of the dead during the siege. He was later taken by bus, along with the last rebel fighters and civilians, to the northern governorate of Idlib under a surrender deal. The devastation in Jobar is emblematic of the magnitude of reconstruction needed in Syria and the obstacles to rebuilding, which go beyond the sheer scale of the task, including the need for international consensus on major investments. Syria’s new Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) rulers lack funds, and the country is short of raw materials and energy. The exchange rate is volatile, and there is a shortage of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/07/syrians-baffled-by-sharply-fluctuating-currency/" target="_blank">Syrian pound</a> liquidity, which hinders business activity. Many of the country’s engineers and other skilled workers have left the country. The education system, long riddled with corruption and patronage, is in tatters, in kind with other public services. One in every three houses across the country was destroyed or damaged during the war, according to a UN report. For five decades under the Assad family regime, arbitrariness was a hallmark of the legal system, contributing to an opaque real estate market with ill-defined property rights. This makes deciding who owned what difficult, especially in areas where dwellings and shops no longer exist, either because they were bombed or bulldozed to make way for new projects linked to the former ruling elite. Last month, Mr Al Bakheet returned from Idlib, and is now living with relatives near Damascus. Like other people originally from Jobar, who are known as Al Jawabras, he visits the town regularly to look at the ruins. Some shepherds also tend to their sheep in the area, with the animals grazing on the undergrowth between abandoned buildings. Jobar is administratively separate from Damascus but for all practical purposes is part of the capital, sitting on its eastern edge. Mr Al Bakheet used to wash the bodies in a hospital, but the building was destroyed and the process was moved into an ancient synagogue, which has been abandoned since Hafez Al Assad, father of Bashar and his predecessor as the country's dictator, allowed Syria’s Jews to leave the country in the 1990s. “The synagogue took a direct hit so we stopped the washing altogether,” he said. In the Jobar tunnel, one sculpture depicts a soldier wearing a helmet and feeding a child, while another is of a soldier carrying balloons, and a third shows a soldier’s hands splitting stone. In reality, the security apparatus under the Assad family was often used to repress Syrians, and underpinned a system of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/syrian-tycoon-rami-makhlouf-the-casualty-of-a-ruthless-system-he-helped-to-build-1.1014892" target="_blank">cronyism</a> and corruption. It was dissolved after HTS led the overthrow of Mr Al Assad on December 8. Ahmad Al Shara, the country's new leader, has promised to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/25/al-shara-cautions-minorities-against-a-fragmented-syria-as-national-dialogue-begins/" target="_blank">build a new state</a> and put Syria on the road to recovery. He was formerly a member of Al Qaeda, before breaking with the extremists and forming HTS. His group remains under UN, US and European sanctions. Some Western sanctions on Syria that were imposed in the Assad era have been eased since Mr Al Shara took power. New aid pledges have been made, but nowhere close to the hundreds of billions of dollars needed to finance reconstruction and rebuild power generation, telecoms, health care and education. A senior Western diplomat said Europe, in contrast to the US, appears more willing to extend funding to post-Assad Syria. But Mr Al Shara would still need to prove he can stay away from any confrontation with Israel and sideline the more extreme elements of HTS to qualify for substantial help. "If he does these things, the US might not be averse to arrangements that would also benefit it commercially," the diplomat said. Many Syrians are hoping the country will not relive its errors, and that Mr Al Shara will expand his current government, which is staffed by his proteges, and bring in more technically qualified personnel who would be more acceptable to donor countries. His existing subordinates helped Mr Al Shara run Idlib while HTS was based there before it led an 11-day offensive that toppled the Assad regime. Now the new President is running a country in which the "economic wheels have stopped", and needs to move fast, said Samer Hamwi, a prominent Syrian financial technology executive who works in the Gulf. “The government does not have money to even pay for the modest salaries," said Mr Hamwi, pointing to shortages of liquidity and deficiencies in the electronic payment system, which are also dragging on the private sector. "There are difficult structural issues that are affecting the psychological state of the people,” added Mr Hamwi, who took part in a conference in Damascus this month that brought Syrians working in Silicon Valley together with IT specialists who remained in the country through the war. "If things do not get moving soon there will be a popular backlash," he said. In Jobar and other parts of Damascus, signs are scant that improvements will come soon. On a sunny day this month, a car with Lebanese licence plates stopped at a damaged flyover in Jobar. Its two occupants, who are brothers, disembarked and started surveying the properties below. One of them identified himself as belonging to HTS. His brother said he was a businessman who lived in Beirut, and that he was interested in buying property in Jobar. He asked Mr Al Bakheet if he knew of any properties for sale and enquired about the owners of certain buildings. Mr Al Bakheet replied with a blank stare and they drove off. “If the profiteers take over, it means that we will never go back to Jobar,” Mr Al Bakheet said, adding that the ownership of most properties was clearly delineated and registered, unlike in most of the rest of the capital. In 2010, the year before a revolt against Mr Al Assad that sparked Syria's civil war, an estimated 50 per cent of urban dwellings in the country were "ashwaiyat", the Syrian term for illegal construction. Cases of property expropriation without compensation have scared off potential investors. Over the last several weeks, <i>The National</i> witnessed two situations in which armed HTS personnel evicted occupants in Damascus after people who said they were the rightful owners complained to the group that former regime operatives had unjustly taken the properties from them. One incident was in the Muhafaza area of the capital, and the other was in the nearby district of Shaalan. In both cases there was no legal procedure or apparent recourse. HTS personnel told the evicted people that an unnamed emir would call them if there was an error. An Arab banker who was recently in Damascus said a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/17/syrias-businesses-start-to-fight-back-in-hope-that-era-of-extortion-and-tariffs-is-over/" target="_blank">parallel HTS control system</a> that appears to have been installed in every major government department is bad for business. He described a meeting with Syrian central bank officials about resuming his bank's operations in Damascus that was attended by a mysterious HTS operative called Abu Abdul Rahman. “He didn't give his real name, but it was clear that he was running the show,” the banker said from Amman, adding that he later met another shadowy man at the bank who appeared to oversee financial settlements. "From his accent, he didn't even sound Syrian,” the banker said. A senior manager at a multinational conglomerate specialising in energy and water said that although the scope for projects in Syria is substantial, there is little interest at his company. He cited security risks, and the long period of time that will be needed to build reliable state institutions in Syria on a par with those in Jordan and Egypt, which have succeeded in drawing outside financial flows into infrastructure projects. "Rebuilding in Syria will be taking the Lebanese route for now," he said, pointing out the continued aversion of international investors towards Beirut. “Whoever can afford it will build their own house, install their own power-generation, and find a way to dispose of sewage. I cannot see large-scale projects in Syria soon.”