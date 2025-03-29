New Syrian government mirrors complex revolution spectrum

Syria formed a new government on Saturday, comprising technocrats and confidants of President Ahmad Al Sharaa, aiming to steer the transitional period and rebuild a country devastated by civil war amid ongoing Israeli threats, critical internal challenges and limited resources.

In the previous caretaking government, interim President Ahmad Al Shara appointed close aides from his Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) group, which led the rebel offensive that ousted Bashar Al Assad, to key positions after leading the rebel offensive that ended more than 50 years of Assad family rule.

However, the new government is composed of technocrats and serves as a test of whether it can address long-standing concerns about the lack of representation for the country’s diverse ethnic and religious minorities in the governance of post-Assad Syria, following his ouster in December.

Key posts—foreign affairs, defence, and interior—were retained by the same ministers, who are among Mr Al Shara’s most loyal confidants.

“We are witnessing the birth of a new phase in our national journey, and the formation of a new government today is a declaration of our shared will to build a new state,” Mr Al Shara said during a ceremony at the Presidential palace in Damascus on Saturday evening.

“During this difficult phase, efforts will be redoubled to face every challenge confronting our people,” he added.

The formation of the new government comes at a critical time for Syria, amid ongoing Israeli raids and strikes, and in the aftermath of a brutal campaign against Assad loyalists marked by sectarian and revenge killings that claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians, many from minority communities.

It also comes two weeks after Syria’s president signed the country’s constitutional declaration, which will be enforced during a five-year transitional period, making it the main executive framework guiding the transition phase.

One of Syria’s main challenges is building a new army from scratch to reestablish security across the country, following agreements with the Kurds and the Druze community, and to protect its borders with Lebanon and Israel.

His administration has sought support from countries in the region and the West to help rebuild the country after more than 13 years of civil war that has left its economy in ruins. Both the US and EU have highlighted the importance of Syria having an inclusive government that involves religious and ethnic communities, women and “peaceful opposition forces”.

“We aim to build a professional national army that sacrifices everything for Syria’s sovereignty and safety,” said Mr Al Shara. “We will maintain stable foreign relations to secure Syria’s and its allies' long-term interests,” he added.

