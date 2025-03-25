Israel continues strikes on Syria and Lebanon despite EU warning

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The Israeli army struck targets in Syria and southern Lebanon despite warnings from the European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas that continuing attacks risk further regional escalation.

The military said it attacked "remaining military capabilities" at two airbases in Homs province in Syria on Tuesday morning. At least one person was killed in an Israeli air strike on southern Lebanon late on Monday, state media reported, as air attacks on the country increase.

The air strikes come after Ms Kallas warned during a visit to Jerusalem that Israeli air strikes on Syria on Lebanon threatened to risk further regional escalation.

"A short while ago, the IDF struck military capabilities that remained at the Syrian military bases of Tadmur and T4," the Israeli military said, referring to bases in Palmyra and another 50km west of the city.

"The IDF will continue to act in order to remove any threat posed to the citizens of the State of Israel," it added. Israel said on Friday that it struck the same bases after a war monitor first reported the raids.

On Monday during a visit to Jersalem, Ms Kallas warned that Israeli strikes on Syria and Lebanon were threatening to worsen the situation. "Military actions must be proportionate, and Israeli strikes into Syria and Lebanon risk further escalation," Ms Kallas said at a joint news conference with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

"We feel that these things are unnecessary because Syria is right now not attacking Israel and that feeds more radicalisation that is also against Israel," she added.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes on military sites since rebels overthrew Bashar Al Assad in December under the pretext that it wants to prevent weapons from the previous regime falling into the hands of the new authorities which it views as jihadists. The Israeli military has also been sent to the UN-patrolled buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has demanded the demilitarisation of southern Syria.

When asked about Israel's stance towards Syria's new leaders, Ms Kallas said "of course our worries are the same. They say the right things, will they do the right things?"

Israel continues to carry out strikes in Lebanon in violation of fragile truce being in place since November.

Israel is expected to continue its violations of the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon’s Hezbollah as part of a broader pressure campaign on Beirut, a senior Lebanese military source told The National on Monday. It comes as a top Lebanese official has accused Israel of attempting to lure the country into normalising relations.

