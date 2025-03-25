Syria's draft constitution framework not heading in right direction, US warns

The US expressed concern on Tuesday that Syria’s draft constitutional framework was not progressing as needed and said it was closely tracking the selection of cabinet members.

US charge d'affaires at the UN Dorothy Shea told the Security Council that Washington "reaffirms its support for a political transition that demonstrates credible, non-sectarian governance as the best path to avoid further conflict".

But Ms Shea said steps meant to mark progress in Syria’s transition had “fallen short of expectations”.

In January, Hayat Tahrir Al Sham – whose blitz against government forces resulted in the toppling of Bashar Al Assad's regime – named Ahmad Al Shara as transitional President, abolished the 2012 constitution and dissolved the former regime’s parliament, military and security agencies.

Under the proposed framework, a presidentially appointed People’s Assembly will serve as the legislative body until a permanent constitution is adopted and elections are held. It also maintains Islam as the religion of the President and designates Islamic jurisprudence as “the main source of legislation” – a provision also in the 2012 constitution under Mr Al Assad.

“Only a true representative process will reassure Syrians that they have a place in Syria’s future,” said Ms Shea, calling on the interim authorities to include Kurdish, Druze, Alawite and Christian communities in the political process, as failure to do so could prolong sectarian divisions and instability.

Ms Shea said without inclusive representation, Syria was at risk of repeating past failures and increasing the "likelihood of a new civil war".

She also raised concerns over foreign fighters in Syria’s military and governance, citing recent clashes in the coastal region where they were accused of atrocities.

“All foreign fighters need to be removed from their posts immediately and military units comprises foreign fighters must be disbanded,” Ms Shea said.

Syria has appointed several former foreign rebel soldiers – including members of China's Uighur minority, a Jordanian and a Turk – to Defence Ministry roles, in a move that has alarmed the international community.

Meanwhile, UN special envoy Geir Pedersen told council members Syrians need a viable economic future and “serious” international support to help the country recover from years of war.

“We also need to see fast and broad sanction-easing with relevant, targeted and sectoral suspensions, including on energy, investment, finance, health and education. Some steps have been taken but more is needed if Syrians are to be given the chance to recover,” he said.

Syria is in desperate need of sanctions relief to restart an economy destroyed by nearly 14 years of war. In response to the conflict, the US, UK and European countries placed tough sanctions on people, businesses and whole sectors of Syria's economy to put pressure on Mr Al Assad.

Some sanctions have been temporarily suspended, with minimal impact. In January, the US issued a six-month general licence to allow the entry of humanitarian aid, but the measure fell short of enabling Qatar to fund public sector salaries through Syria’s central bank.

Mr Al Shara has demanded a full lifting of sanctions, calling their continuation unjust after Mr Al Assad’s removal.

Election pledges on migration CDU: "Now is the time to control the German borders and enforce strict border rejections" SPD: "Border closures and blanket rejections at internal borders contradict the spirit of a common area of freedom"

RESULTS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E6pm%3A%20Baniyas%20%E2%80%93%20Group%202%20(PA)%20Dh97%2C500%20(Dirt)%201%2C400m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20AF%20Alajaj%2C%20Tadhg%20O%E2%80%99Shea%20(jockey)%2C%20Ernst%20Oertel%20(trainer)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E6.35pm%3A%20The%20Pointe%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(TB)%20Dh82%2C500%20(D)%201%2C200m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Awasef%2C%20Pat%20Dobbs%2C%20Doug%20Watson%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E7.10pm%3A%20Palm%20West%20Beach%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(TB)%20Dh82%2C500%20(D)%201%2C400m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Long%20Kiss%2C%20Jose%20da%20Silva%2C%20Antonio%20Cintra%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E7.45pm%3A%20The%20View%20at%20the%20Palm%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh87%2C500%20(D)%201%2C200m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Ranaan%2C%20Tadhg%20O%E2%80%99Shea%2C%20Bhupat%20Seemar%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E8.20pm%3A%20Nakheel%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh105%2C000%20(D)%201%2C400m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Raaeb%2C%20Antonio%20Fresu%2C%20Musabah%20Al%20Muhairi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E8.55pm%3A%20The%20Club%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh95%2C000%20(D)%201%2C900m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Qareeb%2C%20Sam%20Hitchcock%2C%20Doug%20Watson%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E9.30pm%3A%20Palm%20Beach%20Towers%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh87%2C500%20(D)%201%2C600m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Falsehood%2C%20Adrie%20de%20Vries%2C%20Musabah%20Al%20Muhairi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULTS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E9pm%3A%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(Dirt)%202%2C000m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Mubhir%20Al%20Ain%2C%20Antonio%20Fresu%20(jockey)%2C%20Ahmed%20Al%20Mehairbi%20(trainer)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E9.30pm%3A%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh70%2C000%20(D)%202%2C000m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Exciting%20Days%2C%20Oscar%20Chavez%2C%20Doug%20Watson%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E10pm%3A%20Al%20Ain%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Prestige%20(PA)%20Dh100%2C000%20(D)%202%2C000m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Suny%20Du%20Loup%2C%20Marcelino%20Rodrigues%2C%20Hamad%20Al%20Marar%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E10.30pm%3A%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(D)%201%2C800m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Jafar%20Des%20Arnets%2C%20Oscar%20Chavez%2C%20Ahmed%20Al%20Mehairbi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E11pm%3A%20Wathba%20Stallions%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(D)%201%2C600m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Taj%20Al%20Izz%2C%20Richard%20Mullen%2C%20Ibrahim%20Al%20Hadhrami%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E11.30pm%3A%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(D)%201%2C400m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Majdy%2C%20Antonio%20Fresu%2C%20Jean%20de%20Roualle%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E12am%3A%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(D)%201%2C400m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Hamloola%2C%20Sam%20Hitchcott%2C%20Salem%20Al%20Ketbi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A