Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara, front row, centre, with the 23 ministers appointed to the country's new interim government. AFP
Who are the key ministers in Syria's new transitional government?

Religiously and ethnically mixed cabinet is first to be appointed during country's five-year transitional period

Amr Mostafa
March 30, 2025