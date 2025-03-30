Who are the key ministers in Syria's new transitional government?

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank">Syrian</a> President Ahmad Al Shara announced a transitional government on Saturday, appointing 23 ministers in a broadened cabinet. The move is seen as a key milestone in the transition from decades of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/01/08/syria-assad-middle-east/" target="_blank">Assad family</a> rule and the improvement of ties with the West. The new cabinet, which is religiously and ethnically mixed, is the first in the country’s five-year transitional period and replaces the interim government formed shortly after former president Bashar Al Assad was removed from power in early December. The cabinet does not have a prime minister. Instead it will have a secretary general, as set out in a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/25/syrias-draft-constitution-framework-not-heading-in-right-direction-us-warns/" target="_blank">temporary constitution</a> signed this month by Mr <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/29/rebels-declare-ahmad-al-shara-president-of-syria/" target="_blank">Al Shara</a>, leader of Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, which led the push to overthrow the Assad regime. <b>Foreign Minister: Asaad Al Shibani</b> Mr Al Shibani, 38, previously led the political department of a rebel government in north-west Idlib province. He played a part in creating the Syrian Salvation Government in 2017, alongside Mr Al Shara, formerly known by the nom de guerre <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/12/20/us-removes-bounty-from-hts-leaders-head-after-landmark-visit-to-damascus/" target="_blank">Abu Mohammed Al Jawlani</a>. Mr Al Shibani holds a master’s degree in political science and international relations from Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University in Turkey. He had been pursuing a PhD in the same field. <b>Defence Minister: Murhaf Abu Qasra</b> Born in 1984, he graduated from Damascus University in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering. He completed his compulsory military service before the outbreak of Syria's civil war in 2011. He held the rank of first lieutenant, specialising in field artillery. He became involved in the uprising against Mr Al Assad early on and served as an HTS military commander in western Hama province. He led the military wing of HTS for five years, during which he established the Shahin Brigades, a drone unit for the rebel group. <b>Minister of Interior: Anas Khattab</b> Born in 1987, he studied architectural engineering at Damascus University. He joined the Syrian uprising in 2011 and held an administrative role until 2016. He later moved into the security field and founded the General Security Service within the Syrian Salvation Government, which had run much of Idlib since 2017. Mr Khattab led the intelligence service in the Syrian interim government. <b>Minister of Justice: Mazhar Al Wais</b> He was born in 1980 and studied medicine at Damascus University. He also studied Sharia and completed a preliminary master’s degree. He was jailed for six years by the Assad regime and joined the uprising after his release, helping to establish a ministry of justice under the rebels in northern Syria. He was a member of the Supreme Judicial Council until HTS led the assault on Damascus last year. <b>Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research: Marwan Al Halabi</b> Mr Al Halabi, born in 1964, holds a postgraduate degree in obstetrics, gynaecology and surgery from Damascus University. He previously served as a professor in the university's faculty of medicine. He also led the department of anatomy, histology, embryology and genetics at the institution from 2014 to 2017. <b>Minister of Education: Mohammad Turko</b> Born in 1979, he studied law at Damascus University and received a doctorate from Leipzig University in Germany. He previously held teaching positions in the faculties of education and arts in the Syrian Virtual University, Damascus University, Al Sham Private University and the Arab International University. <b>Minister of Finance: Mohammad Barniyeh</b> Born in 1967, he earned a degree in economics from Damascus University and pursued graduate studies in the subject in the US between 1990 and 1994. He held various positions at the Arab Monetary Fund from 2009 to 2024, including director of the economic policies department. He also served as secretary general of the board of governors of Arab Central Banks and secretary general of the Arab Finance Ministers’ Council. <b>Minister of Health: Musab Al Ali</b> He was born in 1985 and gained a medical degree at Homs University. He pursued postgraduate studies at Aleppo University, focusing on neurosurgery. He later worked in neurosurgery at hospitals in Germany. Mr Al Ali was recognised in the country as a specialist in brain, spinal cord and nerve surgery. <b>Minister of Information: Hamza Al Mustafa</b> Born in 1985, he holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Damascus University and a doctorate in social sciences from the University of Exeter in the UK. He worked for the Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies in Doha, focusing on Syrian studies, and served as secretary for the <i>Arab Policies</i> journal. Mr Al Mustafa also served as an editorial supervisor at Al Araby TV Network in London and general director of Syria TV. <b>Minister of Economy and Industry: Mohammad Al Shaar</b> He previously served as Syria's minister of economy and trade, before leaving cabinet in 2012. He also served as secretary general of the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions. Mr Al Shaar worked in the US, including teaching courses at George Washington University. <b>Minister of Social Affairs and Labour: Hind Kabawat</b> Ms Kabawat, the only woman in the new Syrian cabinet, is a member of the country's Christian minority and was a long-time opponent of Mr Al Assad. She was a member of the preparatory committee for the national dialogue conference held in Damascus in February. <b>Minister of Energy: Mohammad Al Bashir</b> Mr Al Bashir was prime minister of Syria’s interim government after the downfall of Mr Al Assad. He previously served as head of the Syrian Salvation Government and was minister of development and humanitarian affairs in the authority. Born in Idlib in 1983, Mr Al Bashir is a qualified engineer with a degree in electrical and electronic engineering from the University of Aleppo. He also gained a master's degree in Sharia from the University of Idlib. He joined the uprising against Mr Al Assad in 2011.