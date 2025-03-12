A woman cries as mourners bury the bodies of nearly 100 Lebanese people killed during the war between Israel and Hezbollah in the largest mass funeral in Lebanon, held in the southern village of Aitaroun. AP
A woman cries as mourners bury the bodies of nearly 100 Lebanese people killed during the war between Israel and Hezbollah in the largest mass funeral in Lebanon, held in the southern village of AitarShow more

News

MENA

Israel's free hand and the fallout of a 'secret agreement' Lebanon acknowledged but never signed

Hezbollah's heavy losses have given Israel the advantage, but it is Lebanon that will bear the consequences for a long time to come

Mohamad Ali Harisi
Thomas Helm
Abu Dhabi | Jerusalem

March 12, 2025