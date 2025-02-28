People stand next to flag-draped coffins during the mass funeral. AFP
People stand next to flag-draped coffins during the mass funeral. AFP

South Lebanon mourns at mass funerals as PM calls for Israel's complete withdrawal

After being put on hold for months, funeral processions have resumed as mourners flock to their villages to bury their dead

Nada Maucourant Atallah
Aitaroun

February 28, 2025