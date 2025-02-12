Israel says troops will stay in southern Lebanon after ceasefire deadline

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The Israeli military on Wednesday said its troops would remain in southern Lebanon after claiming that the implementation period for a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah had been extended – a move fiercely contested by<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/08/lebanese-government-ministers-aoun-nawaf-salam/" target="_blank"> Beirut</a> and Hezbollah. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun rejected reports that Beirut had agreed to extend the ceasefire deal, saying he had repeatedly insisted that Israel must withdraw before the February 18 deadline. It came as Israeli jets appeared to break the sound barrier above Beirut, rattling nerves and windows ahead of the withdrawal deadline. Fighter jets could be heard flying low above the city. The sound of sonic booms – as well as explosions – were a constant presence for residents of the capital during Israel's war on Lebanon. They were often regarded as psychological ploy used by Israel. In a meeting with the Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel on Wednesday, Mr<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/10/world-congratulates-lebanon-election-joseph-aoun/" target="_blank"> Aoun</a> urged the European Union to ensure Israel kept to the February 18 deadline to leave Lebanon. New Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Tuesday night that his government was deeply committed to ensuring Israel withdraws from the country on time. Israel had already extended the implementation of the deal from January 26 until February 18, and is now attempting another delay. Israel's public broadcaster Kan TV claimed that the US has authorised it to remain at several points in Lebanon. The Israeli military's Arabic language spokesman Avichay Adraee said “the period of implementation of the agreement has been extended” without specifying until when. He warned residents against returning to their homes in southern Lebanon and said that those who do would “put themselves in danger”. About 22 people were killed on January 26 when Israel opened fire on residents seeking to return to their homes in the south. Under a US-mediated ceasefire deal agreed in November to end the 15-month conflict, Israel had 60 days to withdraw from southern Lebanon. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/07/joseph-aoun-morgan-ortagus-us-envoy/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> also had to withdraw north of the Litani River and dismantle its remaining infrastructure. The Lebanese Army would move into Israeli positions as the group withdrew. The Israeli army has pulled out of many parts of southern Lebanon, but a handful of border villages remain under Israeli control. Israel continues to carry out demolitions of border villages, as it has done so for months. After just under a year of cross-border attacks, Israel increased its bombings of Lebanon in September last year and then invaded the country. It killed most of Hezbollah's commanders, and caused widespread damage to infrastructure. At least 4,000 people were killed in Israeli air strikes in Lebanon. Vast areas of the country – particularly in southern Lebanon, south Beirut and the Bekaa Valley – were flattened.