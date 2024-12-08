Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan’s repeated rejection of initiatives to end Sudan's civil war through talks is widely believed to be driven by his own political ambitions. AFP
Sudan's civil war paves way for political comeback of Al Bashir's Islamist followers

Gen Al Burhan's need for men to fight the RSF has allowed Islamists to gain a foothold

Hamza Hendawi
December 08, 2024