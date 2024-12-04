UN and MSF condemn shelling in Sudan's Zamzam camp which killed five

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/04/sudans-al-burhan-in-egypt-for-talks-with-el-sisi/" target="_blank">United Nations</a> and Doctors without Borders (MSF) have strongly condemned the latest round of shelling on Sudan's largest displacement site, Zamzam camp. The attack left at least five dead and 18 injured, according to the UN’s resident co-ordinator in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/23/sudans-al-burhan-determined-to-end-civil-war-militarily-as-civilian-suffering-grows/" target="_blank">Sudan</a>, Clementine Nkweta-Salami. “Civilians and civilian infrastructure are protected under international humanitarian law and should never be a target,” Ms Nkweta-Salami said on Tuesday. The camp came under shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Sunday evening with another round of strikes taking place on Monday morning, MSF said. “The attack has created a living nightmare for the displaced people in Zamzam camp, with casualties, panic and mass displacement,” the NGO said. The paramilitary denied MSF’s statement in remarks made to Reuters, blaming the latest round of shelling on the army and accusing the army-aligned Joint Forces fighters of operating within the camp and using civilians as human shields. MSF teams received eight injured people on Sunday, including women and children as young as four years old, with severe injuries such as chest trauma and fractures, following the first wave of shelling, the group said. Another four critically injured patients were referred to another centre on Monday morning just before shelling resumed, hitting near the market and MSF field hospital. The camp, south of El Fasher, the capital of Sudan’s North Darfur province, has witnessed some of the fiercest battles in the continuing civil war raging between the country’s army and a coalition of rebel militias, known as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/30/sudans-rsf-sets-up-civilian-administration-in-khartoum/" target="_blank">RSF</a>, since April last year. The war has thus far claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people and caused the displacement of more than 11 million internally and 3.1 million sheltering beyond its borders according to the International Organisation for Migration IOM. The situation in the camp has descended into chaos, with patients and medical staff desperately trying to escape the continuing violence, MSF reported, saying that their hospital in Zamzam camp is now empty, as even the most critical patients, including three who were still reliant on oxygen support, had to be evacuated. Michel-Olivier Lacharité, MSF's Head of Emergency Operations, expressed grave concern for the safety of the displaced people and the organisation's staff. “Not only have people been starving, but they are also now being bombarded and forced to flee again,” he said. Mr Lacharité urgently called for the protection of patients, civilians, medical teams, and health centres in Zamzam camp, emphasising the need for safe passage for those attempting to escape the violence. Zamzam camp, home to more than half a million displaced people, had already been struggling with a months-long siege, leading to severe shortages of critical humanitarian supplies, the UN said. In August 2024, UN food security experts <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/02/famine-declared-in-sudans-north-darfur-zamzam-camp-by-un-hunger-monitor/" target="_blank">declared a famine</a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/02/famine-declared-in-sudans-north-darfur-zamzam-camp-by-un-hunger-monitor/" target="_blank"> </a>in the camp, making it the only location globally where famine has been declared this year. “It is now 232 days since the siege of El Fasher began, which has resulted in unacceptable levels of human suffering,” said Ms Nkweta-Salami, emphasising that civilian protections are paramount as the civil war rages on. The latest shelling comes almost two weeks after the WFP announced a “breakthrough” in aid deliveries to Zamzam, where conditions had been worsening since August amid an aid blockade by both sides of the civil war. A 700-lorry convoy, carrying enough food to feed 1.5 million people for a month, arrived in Zamzam camp on November 22, after making a perilous 1,400km journey from Port Sudan. The convoy's arrival provided a critical lifeline to the isolated camp's residents, who have been forced to eat paste made from crushed peanut shells, typically used as animal feed, due to the severe lack of food caused by the continuing conflict and restricted access for aid organisations. The WFP has urged all armed groups to consistently grant safe passage for food aid to reach the camp. Alex Marianelli, WFP's operations deputy country director in Sudan, stressed: “We have the food. We have the trucks. We have the staff on board to ensure this aid gets there. Now, we need all warring parties and armed groups to allow this vital food and nutrition to arrive safely.” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/22/humanitarian-corridors-in-sudan-a-lifeline-caught-in-the-crossfire-of-civil-war/" target="_blank">Humanitarian corridors</a> have thus far been a political bargaining chip for both sides of the civil war, with each faction controlling different entry points into Sudan. The warring parties have been reluctant to allow aid to pass through the areas under their control.