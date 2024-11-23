Sudan's Al Burhan determined to end civil war militarily as civilian suffering grows

Sudan's army chief <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/04/sudans-al-burhan-in-egypt-for-talks-with-el-sisi/" target="_blank">Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan</a> insists the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/13/they-beat-us-like-dogs-so-we-fled-survivors-tell-of-horrific-violence-as-fighting-escalates-in-sudan/" target="_blank">civil war</a> will only end with the defeat of the paramilitary fighting his troops, but analysts and civilians warn this goal may be unattainable or come at a devastating human cost. The army has been on the offensive in recent months, reversing some of its early battlefield setbacks, but it remains unable to retake the capital, most of which is still under Rapid Support Forces (RSF) control. It has also failed to push the RSF out of Darfur in the west, Kordofan in the south-west, and Al Gezira south of the capital. Yet, according to prominent analyst Osman Al Mirghany, the army has been emboldened by recent successes and is now better armed and staffed than at any point since the war began. However, he believes the decision to continue fighting and reject negotiations is driven by political rather than military considerations, with Gen Al Burhan aiming to cement a legacy as an exceptional military leader. A negotiated settlement would spare the country grave risks, Mr Al Mirghany said, while continuing to fight could lead to the break-up of Sudan – a nation that has often teetered on the brink of collapse in nearly seven decades of independence. “The army itself is not against negotiating a settlement. It is carrying out its battlefield tasks while leaving the decision to negotiate or not to Al Burhan and his allies,” he said. “A military solution will be very costly and, given the formidable dangers that surround Sudan and the nation's own fragility, it can fragment the country. It's not the ideal choice.” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sudan/" target="_blank">Sudan</a>'s 19-month civil war between the army and Gen Mohamed Dagalo's RSF has already left about 26 million people – more than half the population – facing acute hunger in what the UN says is one of the world's worst <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2024/11/15/sudan-war-conflict/" target="_blank">humanitarian crises</a>. It has also <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/16/sudanese-refugee-fadols-quest-to-help-displaced-compatriots-wins-unhcr-award/" target="_blank">displaced</a> 11 million people and devastated the vast nation's infrastructure. Addressing an economic forum this past week, Gen Al Burhan was more emphatic than ever when he laid out his strategy for the war, the latest in a string of deadly conflicts that have torn the country since the 1950s and cost hundreds of thousands of lives. “We will fight this war until the very end, the obliteration of this militia and dispatching it to the trash bin of history,” he told participants, to enthusiastic applause. “The final solution of this war is the destruction of the rebels … we must end once and for all this nightmare.” Gen Al Burhan's comments come at a critical moment in the war and could shape the destiny of the religiously and ethnically diverse nation, as well as impact a Horn of Africa region already destabilised by deadly unrest, terrorism and climate change. “In my view, prolonging the war will lead to more chaos and destruction and paralyses economic activity,” said Sudanese military analyst Jaafar Hassan, a retired army brigadier. “The army simply cannot continue like this; unable to defeat the RSF militia or sit and negotiate,” added Mr Hassan. “Al Burhan is failing both politically and militarily. He is unable to decide the war militarily and has no appealing narrative that would secure popular support.” Gen Al Burhan, a veteran of the civil war in Darfur in the 2000s, made his latest comments on the war a day after he held talks with US special envoy to Sudan <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/19/us-envoy-meets-army-chief-al-burhan-on-first-visit-to-sudan/" target="_blank">Tom Perriello</a> in Port Sudan on the Red Sea, where the military-backed government is now based. They discussed ceasefire prospects and carving out corridors to deliver desperately needed aid. Government approval was granted for relief flights to hunger-stricken South Kordofan and the extension of permission to use the Adre border crossing from neighbouring Chad into Darfur, but there was no progress on a ceasefire. “We do not yet see enough political appetite from the parties to find a real resolution to this conflict,” Mr Perriello said on Thursday in Rome. Multiple attempts to broker a ceasefire have fallen apart, most recently in August, when the Sudanese military <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/26/al-burhans-boycott-of-geneva-talks-a-wasted-opportunity-for-peace-in-sudan-analysts-say/" target="_blank">refused to attend</a> US-mediated talks in Geneva. Since then, fighting has only <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/26/guterres-sounds-alarm-over-sudan-escalation-in-meeting-with-army-chief-al-burhan/" target="_blank">accelerated</a>. Gen Al Burhan's comments came a day after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/11/18/russia-sudan-war-unsc/" target="_blank">Russia vetoed</a> a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Sudan and the protection of civilians. Gen Al Burhan, the country's de facto ruler, thanked Moscow for the veto and said Sudan rejected the resolution tabled by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/11/01/hamdok-urges-uk-government-to-push-for-creation-of-safe-zones-in-sudan/" target="_blank">the United Kingdom</a> and Sierra Leone because it lacked condemnation of the RSF and represented interference in the country's domestic affairs. “No ceasefire and no participation in negotiations … we are certain victory is imminent,” he said. However, some in Sudan disagree with Gen Al Burhan's take on the Russian veto, believing that he is bartering their country in exchange for Moscow's help. Russia is widely believed to be supporting Gen Al Burhan militarily, a position that many link to the Kremlin's desire to gain a permanent foothold on the strategic Red Sea. “Russia will not ask for a small price in return for its veto. That price will be paid by the nation's sons just as we have been paying the price for the army's recklessness generation after generation,” said Hesham Said, a 38-year-old father of three who recently escaped fighting in Al Gezira to take refuge in Kassala in eastern Sudan. Sudan's civil war broke out when months of tension between the army and the RSF boiled over into <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/27/more-than-120-civilians-killed-in-attack-on-sudanese-village-of-al-gezira/" target="_blank">conflict</a>, with Gen Al Burhan at sharp odds with one-time ally Gen Dagalo over their future role in a democratic Sudan. It is widely seen as a battle for control of the resource-rich nation. “Perriello came to Sudan in the 25th hour. His talks in Port Sudan did not produce a clear path towards a ceasefire,” said Sudanese analyst Taher Moatasam, “His diplomatic mission was derailed in Port Sudan and now we only have the army's notion of deciding the war militarily, which is unattainable and will result in civilians paying a high price.” Both sides in the conflict have been accused by the UN of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/08/un-experts-say-both-sides-in-sudan-civil-war-may-have-committed-war-crimes/" target="_blank">committing war crimes</a> or crimes against humanity, as well as obstructing the flow of humanitarian aid. While the RSF is accused of ethnically motivated killings in Darfur, rape, torture and kidnappings, the army faces accusations of killing thousands of civilians with artillery shelling and air strikes against RSF targets in densely populated areas. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/13/they-beat-us-like-dogs-so-we-fled-survivors-tell-of-horrific-violence-as-fighting-escalates-in-sudan/" target="_blank">latest atrocity</a> in the war has been unfolding for nearly a month in Al Gezira, where scores of villagers have been killed and as many as 150,000 forcibly evicted following the defection to the army of a senior member of the RSF who is also a native of the area. The displaced have recounted stories of killing and looting in villages in eastern Al Gezira, near the provincial capital of Wad Madani. Videos shared online showed men, women and children walking away from their villages carrying their belongings. "We lived all our life in quiet and peaceful villages, but it's the destiny that God chose for us that we left everything and fled,” said Osman Hagou, a sugar factory worker and father of two. “All the stores and homes in our village were looted and electricity and water wells were disabled.” <i>Al Shafie Ahmed contributed to this report from Kampala, Uganda.</i>