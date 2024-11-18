Russia vetoes Sudan UN Security Council resolution calling for immediate halt to war

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia" target="_blank">Russia </a>has vetoed a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un" target="_blank">UN</a> Security Council resolution calling for an immediate halt to hostilities in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sudan" target="_blank">Sudan</a>, where a brutal conflict between two rival generals <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/13/they-beat-us-like-dogs-so-we-fled-survivors-tell-of-horrific-violence-as-fighting-escalates-in-sudan/" target="_blank">continues unabated</a>. The draft of the resolution, prepared by Britain and Sierra Leone, called for the warring Sudanese Armed Forces and paramilitary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/us-sanctions-rsf-chiefs-brother-for-arms-purchases-as-global-pressure-mounts-to-end-sudan-civil-war/" target="_blank">Rapid Support Forces</a> to “engage, in good faith, in dialogue to agree steps to de-escalate the conflict with the aim of urgently agreeing a national ceasefire”. It also urged them to honour and fully enact the commitments they made in the “Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan”, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2023/05/11/sudans-warring-sides-have-signed-commitment-to-humanitarian-rules-us-says/" target="_blank">signed in Jeddah</a>, Saudi Arabia, in May last year. Britain’s Foreign Secretary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/10/13/david-lammy-to-meet-eu-foreign-ministers-to-discuss-middle-east-crisis-and-iran-threat/" target="_blank">David Lammy</a>, who was leading Monday's council session, called the Russian veto a “disgrace” that shows Moscow's “true colours”. “Shame on [Russian President Vladimir] for using his mercenaries to spread conflict and violence across the African continent and shame on Putin for pretending to be a partner of the Global South while condemning black Africans to further killing, further rape,” he said. Russia argued that the Sudanese authorities retain primary responsibility for protecting civilians and that the Security Council should not interfere with its ability to do so and that any measures, including humanitarian aid and steps towards enhancing civilian protection, must first be discussed and agreed on with the Sudanese government. “The main problem with the UK draft is that it has a false understanding of who bears responsibility for the protection of civilians in Sudan, and for border control and security control in the country and who should take a decision to invite foreign forces to Sudan,” said Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy. “We have no doubt that it should solely be the government of Sudan who should play that role.” He added that “this should be consistent and open, and should not be done by imposing upon the Sudanese through a council decision, the opinion of its individual members, flavoured with their postcolonial flavourings as to how the future countries should be”. Since April last year, Sudan has been ravaged by fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces – headed by Gen <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/04/sudans-al-burhan-in-egypt-for-talks-with-el-sisi/" target="_blank">Abdel Fattah Al Burhan</a>, who seized power in a 2021 coup – and the Rapid Support Forces, led by Gen Al Burhan's one-time deputy, Gen Mohamed Dagalo. The conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced more than 11 million people, including 3.1 million who have fled the country, according to UN data. The humanitarian toll is severe, with 26 million facing acute food shortages and both sides facing accusations of sexual violence.