Sudan's warring sides have signed commitment to humanitarian rules, US says

Sudan's warring parties signed a commitment late on Thursday on guidelines for allowing humanitarian assistance into the country, with talks still ongoing on reaching a ceasefire, US officials said.

Representatives of the army and paramilitary forces, who have been fighting for nearly a month, signed the agreement in the Saudi city of Jeddah on a “declaration of commitment to protect the civilians of Sudan”, said a US official involved in the talks.

The agreement commits both sides in general terms to let in humanitarian assistance, to allow the restoration of electricity, water and other basic services, to withdraw security forces from hospitals, and to arrange for the “respectful burial” of the dead.

Negotiations are still under way on reaching a new temporary truce to let in aid, with a proposal on the table to halt fighting for 10 days, the US official said, on condition of anonymity.

“This is not a ceasefire. This is an affirmation of their obligations under international humanitarian law, particularly with regard to the treatment of civilians and the need to create space for humanitarians to operate,” the official said.

“We are hopeful, cautiously, that their willingness to sign this document will create some momentum that will force them to create the space” to bring in relief supplies.

But the official added that the two sides remained “quite far apart” in the discussions.

The official voiced hope that the humanitarian commitment would also reassure aid providers.

The UN's World Food Programme said millions of dollars worth of food had been looted in Khartoum.

Envoys from the warring generals — army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and paramilitary commander Gen Mohamed Dagalo — have been meeting since Saturday in Jeddah for “pre-negotiation talks” with the participation of the US and the UN.

The top UN aid official, Martin Griffiths, had outlined proposals in Jeddah in which the two sides would guarantee safe passage for humanitarian relief.