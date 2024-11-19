US envoy for Sudan Tom Perriello, centre, is welcomed by local officials upon his arrival in Port Sudan on November 18, 2024. AFP
US envoy meets army chief Al Burhan on first visit to Sudan

Experts criticise Tom Perriello's belated visit ahead of his departure from his post

Kamal Tabikha
Cairo

November 19, 2024

