Aid groups call for end to famine in Sudan, where more than 750,000 may starve

More than half of Sudan's population is enduring a hunger crisis, with approximately 755,000 facing starvation, a UN-backed report said.

Another 8.5 million are at emergency levels of hunger, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) revealed in its findings published on Friday.

“Sudan is facing the worst levels of acute food insecurity ever recorded by the IPC in the country,” the report said.

The Sudanese civil war has led to the largest displacement crisis in the world, with more than nine million people forced to flee.

Fighting broke out in April last year after weeks of tension between the army and the Rapid Support Forces militia over details of the country's transition to civilian democracy.

The UN estimates that more than 150,000 people have been killed.

Barrett Alexander, the director of programmes in Sudan for Mercy Corps, said even that figure could be an underestimate as the conflict has displaced farmers from the country's agricultural areas.

“We're seeing a man-made likely famine happen in front of our eyes that's primarily conflict-induced,” he told AFP.

“We are deeply shocked by the dire situation affecting millions of Sudanese,” said Samy Guessabi, Action Against Hunger’s Sudan country director.

“This situation is especially critical for populations trapped in conflict zones and without access to protection.”

Famine-like conditions are present in Greater Darfur, Al Jazirah, Khartoum, Blue Nile, South and North Kordofan as well as five other states, the report said. There is risk of famine in 14 areas if the war escalates.

The fighting has destroyed infrastructure, agricultural land, and water services. Food prices have also soared by up to 296 per cent since the start of the war for some commodities, the IPC said.

“The magnitude of this crisis requires a co-ordinated and sustained response to avoid an even greater humanitarian catastrophe,” said Mr Guessabi.

The report also called for more aid to be sent to the country whose share of donations has suffered as other conflicts such as Ukraine are given priority.

The UAE and the UN's refugee agency on Wednesday finalised a $20 million aid package to deliver humanitarian support in Sudan.

The UAE has sent a letter to the UN Security Council calling for urgent action to avert famine in Sudan.

“The international community must significantly increase its support to Sudan," the statement read, according to state news agency Wam on Saturday.

"The response to this crisis is too important to continue to be held back by warring factions who do not represent the interests of the Sudanese people.

"The UAE remains focused on working with international partners to mitigate the risk of famine and to encourage the warring parties to engage positively in a political process."

The UAE reiterated its “support for efforts to de-escalate tensions, implement a ceasefire and advance negotiations leading to the restoration of a legitimate government that is representative of all Sudanese people”.

Abdalla Hamdok, former prime minister of Sudan, has called for urgent action in the country.

In an exclusive interview with The National, Mr Hamdok, chairman of the Co-ordination of Civilian Democratic Forces said that “people could die from hunger and starvation more than from bullets”.