A Palestinian boy on a donkey-drawn cart passes the rubble of a destroyed building in Al Nuseirat, central Gaza. EPA
A Palestinian boy on a donkey-drawn cart passes the rubble of a destroyed building in Al Nuseirat, central Gaza. EPA

News

MENA

Thousands flee northern Gaza under gunfire after latest Israeli eviction orders

Palestinians fear Israel is seeking to depopulate the area and replace them with settlers

Nagham Mohanna
Nagham Mohanna

December 06, 2024