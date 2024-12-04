Syrian rebels face more resistance from regime as battle rages for Hama city

Syrian rebel troops advancing towards Hama city have failed to take control of Zein Al-Abideen mountain following clashes with regime forces that launched a counter attack on Wednesday with aerial support, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights SOHR war monitor said. Hayyaat Tahrir Al-Sham HTS and allied factions upon reaching the gates of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/30/syrian-rebel-forces-breach-aleppo-army-closes-airport-and-roads/" target="_blank">Syria's</a> fourth largest city faced more counter-attacks from government forces, state media and SOHR said. During the counterattack, regime forces restored Kafraa and Maarshahour villages, keeping rebels nearly 10 kilometres away from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/04/anti-government-fighters-advance-in-hama-syria-in-pictures/" target="_blank">Hama city</a>. Military reinforcement of regime forces and National Defence Forces arrived at the front lines in the northern, eastern and western countryside of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/02/syrias-simmering-civil-war-boils-over-as-army-tries-to-regroup-after-aleppo-loss/" target="_blank">Hama</a>, along with the arrival of gunmen from villages on the outskirts of Hama city, the monitor said. Abu Al-Qaqaa, a rebel commander in the area, said: "We were forced to retreat under heavy enemy bombardment by air." Another rebel source cited the failure to capture Jabal Zain Al-Abidin as a setback in the insurgent advance on Hama. The rebels on Tuesday had reached the gates of Hama city and shelled some neighbourhoods. People were being displaced from villages in parts of Hama province's north and west because of the sudden escalation of violence. After four years of relative calm, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/03/the-city-is-lost-rebel-snipers-force-closure-of-aleppos-highways-as-fighting-rages-in-northen-syria/" target="_blank">Islamist-led rebels </a>have captured areas of territory in the north in a rapid attack last week that has catapulted the Arab country back into a brutal civil war that has already displaced 50,000 people. Syrian and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/01/syria-and-russia-intensify-strikes-on-rebels-in-northwest/" target="_blank">Russia air force</a> have launched air and missile strikes on the central province of Idlib, killing and wounding “dozens of terrorists and destroying their vehicles and weapons”, the Syrian Defence Ministry said. Iran will consider sending troops to Syria if asked by the Syrian government, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/17/irans-foreign-minister-araghchi-in-egypt-to-seek-support-against-israeli-retaliation/" target="_blank">Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi </a>said on Tuesday. Iran has backed Mr Al Assad throughout the civil war alongside Russia. Hundreds of Iran-backed Iraqi fighters had already crossed into Syria on Monday. Meanwhile, Russia and the US hurled terrorism charges at each other during a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/12/04/un-warns-of-deepening-syria-crisis-and-calls-for-de-escalation-and-political-action/" target="_blank">UN Security Council</a> meeting convened on Tuesday over the sudden escalation in Syria. Deputy US ambassador to the UN Robert Wood accused Mr Al Assad's troops and Russia of causing civilian casualties in attacks on schools and hospitals and called for a de-escalation of the fighting. Russia is a key ally of Mr Al Assad. Its 2015 intervention in the Syrian civil war turned the tide in his government's favour but the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/11/29/big-ukraine-losses-in-russias-all-in-push-before-trump-presidency/" target="_blank"> continuing Ukraine war</a> has exhausted it of its military resources. The Syrian army and allied troops are also battling the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the country's eastern Deir Al Zor province. “Large military reinforcements have arrived in the city of Hama to bolster the forces on the front lines and confront any attempted attack,” state news agency SANA reported, quoting a Syrian military source. The Pentagon on Tuesday confirmed the US <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/12/03/us-strike-syria-deir-ezzor/" target="_blank">carried out a strike </a>against military assets in eastern Syria after a rocket attack near one of its bases. The US military struck weapons systems, including three mobile rocket launchers and a T-64 tank after projectiles were launched towards US troops at Military Support Site (MSS) Euphrates, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder told reporters. There are about 900 US troops in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/03/syrias-rebel-offensive-fuelled-by-diplomatic-dead-end-senior-opposition-figures-say/" target="_blank">Syria </a>that focus on countering ISIS militants in the region. Mr Wood also expressed concern that the rebel offensive was led by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, saying “the fact that HTS is listed as a terrorist organisation by the US and UN does not justify the further atrocities by the Assad regime and its Russian backers”. Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, on his part, criticised the US over what he called its unwillingness to “sincerely combat” international terrorism. “You were unable to summon the courage to condemn a clear terrorist attack undertaken against peaceful civilians in peaceful Syrian cities,” Mr Nebenzia said. “To be frank we are pleased that we are on opposite sides of the barricades right now from you.”