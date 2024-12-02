Syria's simmering civil war boils over as army tries to regroup after Aleppo loss

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/syria/" target="_blank">Syrian</a> rebel troops said they are advancing in southeastern Aleppo province, fending off counter-attacks by forces loyal to President Bashar Al Assad, who claimed to have retaken several towns previously overrun by the<b> </b>rebels. Opposition fighters said they have taken control of the whole of Idlib province, including towns such as Saraqeb and Khan Sheikhoun, which were centres of the 2011 protests against Mr Al Assad's government in Damascus that spiralled into more than a decade of conflict. Led by the former Al Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, the rebels last week launched a major assault, taking the city of Aleppo,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/30/syrian-rebel-forces-breach-aleppo-army-closes-airport-and-roads/" target="_blank"> Syria’s most important industrial centre.</a> While the exact death toll from the fighting remains unclear, at least 400 people have been killed, including 61 civilians, a Syria war monitor said on Sunday. The numbers are likely to rise if rebels continue their advance and pro-Assad troops keep targeting Syrian-opposition held areas in response. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/29/aleppo-offensive-syria/" target="_blank">Syrian</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/01/syria-and-russia-intensify-strikes-on-rebels-in-northwest/" target="_blank">Russian </a>air strikes <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/02/syria-white-helmets-idlib/" target="_blank">killed at least 25 people across north-western Syria</a> on Sunday, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/02/08/white-helmets-tell-of-harrowing-scenes-as-rescuers-pull-bodies-from-rubble/" target="_blank">White Helmets</a> civil defence group said on Monday. The deaths were reported amid a second day of intense bombardment against a shock insurgency. Rebels say they reacted to pro-government attacks on opposition held areas, and in an attempt to return millions of displaced people sheltering in northwestern Syria to their homes. The operations began as Lebanon's Hezbollah has been weakened in more than a year of conflict with Israel, which has also degraded weapons stocks and troops led by Iran in Syria. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/23/how-hezbollah-built-a-web-of-militias-and-arms-supplies-in-syria/" target="_blank">Hezbollah has been key among the Iran-backed </a>troops in Syria that enabled Mr Al Assad to take and maintain territory from rebels. The rebel operations essentially broke the long-standing frozen conflict in northwest Syria, resulting from “de-escalation zones” brokered by Syria, Iran, Turkey and Russia in a series of meetings in the Kazakh capital Astana that began in 2017. That process led to northwest Syria being divided into clusters of control under various Islamist groups, some directly backed by Turkey. US-backed Kurdish militias still hold areas of territory in northwestern Syria. The Islamist rebels have so far appeared to meet very little resistance from Syrian army troops and Iran-backed militant groups fighting on the side of the government in Damascus. They have taken back a long-stretch of the key M5 motorway that connects the city of Homs, under Syrian government control, to Aleppo. Rebels have released video of scores of captured pro-government troops, and the detainees’ fate is not clear as rebels have filmed themselves directing sectarian slurs at the captured troops, mostly from the Alawite sect from which Mr Al Assad hails. Alongside the Hayat Tahrir Al Sham advance, Turkish-backed rebels in northern Aleppo province reported launching a separate campaign to reclaim a pocket of territory held by Kurdish militias around Tel Rifaat. On Sunday evening, a Turkish security official said that the operation was initiated in response to Kurdish efforts to connect the Tel Rifaat enclave with wider areas under their control in northeastern Syria. “The PKK/YPG … saw the Syrian regime forces leaving the areas under their control as an opportunity and put into action a plan to create a terror corridor between Tel Rifaat and northeastern Syria,” the official said in written remarks to journalists, using acronyms referring to Kurdish militias in the area. “By cutting the road between Raqqa and Aleppo, [Syrian opposition troops] prevented the PKK/YPG from establishing a terror corridor between Tel Rifaat and northeastern Syria.” There has been a flurry of diplomacy around the shock rebel advances. Mr Al Assad has reached out to allies and countries that have normalised relations with Syria. Turkey, whose attempts to restore relations with Mr Al Assad <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/26/bashar-al-assad-says-no-progress-in-push-to-mend-syria-turkey-ties/" target="_blank">have made little progress this year</a>, seeks to maintain its interests in Syria while avoiding conflict of an intensity that would see more refugees attempt to cross its border. On Monday, the Hayat Tahrir Al Sham-led operations room announced it would permit any remaining Kurdish fighters in Aleppo city to leave for Kurdish-controlled areas in northeastern Syria. Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iran/" target="_blank">Iran</a>, one of Mr Al Assad’s key allies alongside Russia, travelled to Damascus yesterday before arriving in the Turkish capital Ankara this morning. As well as talks with Iran, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has spoken with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iraq" target="_blank">Iraqi</a> Foreign Minister, Fouad Hussein, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Key questions now include the extent of Damascus' response to the rebel advances, and – having shifted its focus to Ukraine – how willing Russia is to increase support for Mr Al Assad. Hayat Tahrir Al Sham leader Abu Mohammed Al Jawlani has vowed to take Damascus, but the rebels ability to do so is less clear cut, especially if government troops rally around the capital. The fate of many non-Sunni Muslims and Christians now living in territory controlled by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, an extremist Islamist group, also remains unclear, as does the future of the Kurdish-dominated northeast of Syria.