Fighters led by Harat Tahrir drive an armoured vehicle past abandoned Syrian army military equipment after reaching Al Safirah, south-east of Aleppo, on Tuesday. AFP
Fighters led by Harat Tahrir drive an armoured vehicle past abandoned Syrian army military equipment after reaching Al Safirah, south-east of Aleppo, on Tuesday. AFP

News

MENA

Syria's rebel offensive fuelled by diplomatic dead end, senior opposition figures say

Failure of political transition paved way for assault after year of stalemate

Lizzie Porter
Istanbul

December 03, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today