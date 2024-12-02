Rebels take control of Aleppo and Trump threatens Brics tariffs - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.
The governments of the US, UK, France and Germany said they were monitoring developments in Syria closely and called for de-escalation and a political solution, after a shock rebel offensive reignited the country's civil war.
Central Aleppo is now under rebel control after militants captured the city last week.
The statement from the four western nations came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke about the “rapidly developing” conflict in Syria.
Meanwhile, US president-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Brics nations. He warned in a social media post that he would require commitments from the group that it would not move to create a new currency.
The UAE is among nine countries in Brics, which stands for the names of its founding members – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Eid Al Etihad, or National Day, is being celebrated today in the UAE. Celebrations started at the weekend and will continue this week. Today, firework displays will take place across the country.
Business Insights
- As per the document, there are six filing options, including choosing to report on a realisation basis and transitional rules for pre-tax period gains or losses.
- SMEs with revenue below Dh3 million per annum can opt for transitional relief until 2026, treating them as having no taxable income.
- Larger entities have specific provisions for asset and liability movements, business restructuring, and handling foreign permanent establishments.
Business Insights
- Canada and Mexico are significant energy suppliers to the US, providing the majority of oil and natural gas imports
- The introduction of tariffs could hinder the US's clean energy initiatives by raising input costs for materials like nickel
- US domestic suppliers might benefit from higher prices, but overall oil consumption is expected to decrease due to elevated costs
