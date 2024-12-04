UN warns of deepening Syria crisis and calls for de-escalation and political action

The UN’s special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, has called for an immediate end to the escalating violence in the war-torn country, warning of dire consequences if the crisis deepens further.

Mr Pedersen told the UN Security Council that de-escalation must be paired with a “credible political horizon” to address the aspirations of the Syrian people.

“If we do not see de-escalation and a rapid move to a serious political process, involving the Syrian parties and the key international players, then I fear we will see a deepening of the crisis,” he said on Tuesday.

Fourteen years of conflict have proven there is no military solution to the Syrian crisis, Mr Pedersen said.

The extremist rebel group Hayat Tahrir Al Sham and its allies based in Idlib province last week launched a surprise attack on government forces in neighbouring Aleppo province, seizing the provincial capital and Syria's second city in a lightning offensive.

A statement from Syria's army command said its forces were striking “terrorist organisations” in north Hama and Idlib provinces, with air support from Russia, a vital ally of President Bashar Al Assad. It said reinforcements were arriving and reported “fierce battles”, particularly in the north of Hama province.

Addressing the 15-member Security Council, Raed Al Saleh, the director of Syrian Civil Defence, known as the White Helmets, accused the Syrian government, Russia and Iranian-backed militias of deliberately attacking civilians and vital infrastructure, including schools, hospitals and camps for displaced people in north-west Syria.

“The White Helmets have responded to 275 attacks," Mr Al Saleh said. "These attacks have killed 100 civilians at least. They have wounded 360 others. These attacks have displaced tens of thousands of residents, most of whom are women and children."

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria, warned of “a large wave of displacement due to the escalating battles”.

The US is closely monitoring the situation in Syria, said Robert Wood, US deputy ambassador to the UN.

“For many years, the Syrian government has been engaged in the civil war, backed by Iran, Russia and Hezbollah,” Mr Wood said. “All three of those actors have recently been distracted and weakened by conflicts elsewhere and so it is no surprise that we have seen actors in Syria try to take advantage of that over the last several days.”

Hayat Tahrir has been designated as a terrorist group by the US and UN. “We obviously have concerns about this group,” said Mr Wood. “We will continue to fully defend and protect US personnel and US military positions, which remain essential to ensuring that ISIS can never again resurge in Syria.”

Syria claimed that recent rebel attacks could not have been executed without approval from Turkey and Israel.

“Would you accept this terrorist attack by a terrorist group that was listed by the Security Council against any of your countries or, I guess, any country that's a member of the United Nations?” asked Koussay Aldahhak, Syria's UN representative.

Syria urged the Council to issue a “clear and unequivocal” condemnation of attacks carried out by “an organisation listed as a terrorist entity by the UN, comprising tens of thousands of foreign terrorists".

