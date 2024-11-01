The white commercial van that has been converted into a mobile digitisation centre by the Kurdistan Centre for Arts and Culture in Erbil, Iraq. Aymen Al Ameri / The National
The four-wheel drive to save Kurdish heritage

Loaded with cutting-edge equipment, a van criss-crosses Iraq's Kurdistan region to preserve historic treasures in a digital archive

Sinan Mahmoud
Erbil, Iraq

November 01, 2024