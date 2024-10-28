Ashti Hawrami served as Iraqi Kurdistan's first minister of natural resources. Reuters
Why it's time for Iraqi Kurdistan's oil sector to move on from the legacy of Ashti Hawrami

Known for spearheading the rise of the region to become an oil hotspot, he also faced several controversies

Robin Mills
October 28, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

