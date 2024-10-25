PKK claims responsibility for Ankara attack as Turkey strikes on Syria and Iraq kill 27 people

The Kurdistan Workers' Party on Friday claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attack on a defence company in Ankara even as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/24/turkey-syria-iraq-ankara-attack/" target="_blank">Turkish air strikes</a> on suspected Kurdish militants in the past 24 hours killed at least 27 civilians in northern and eastern Syria. The PKK said it carried out "self-sacrificing" attack against Turkey's aerospace and defence company Tusas as a "warning and message" to the Turkish government, according to a statement carried by PKK-affiliated Firat News Agency. Seven people, including two assailants, were killed and 22 others were injured in the PKK attack on Wednesday. Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler had earlier blamed the PKK and said Ankara would “pursue them until the last terrorist is eliminated and we will make them pay for what they have done.” The PKK, on its part, condemned the two-day strikes launched by Turkey on targets in Syria and Iraq. "An honorable military army cannot rain down cannons and missiles on civilians and civilian infrastructure in such a despicable manner and boast about it by saying, 'we took revenge,'" it said in a statement. Turkish forces “dramatically escalated their aerial and ground attacks” in north and east Syria overnight, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, adding it recorded about 45 drone strikes. Strikes also targeted areas of northern Iraq. The monitor and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said Turkish strikes targeted infrastructure, including key water, power and gas stations. Syrian state media said a power station in Al Hasakah was damaged by “Turkish occupation aircraft” which led to power cuts in the area. One of the strikes on Manbij killed an 11-year-old girl and injured her three brothers, aged between 8 and 13, the Syrian Democratic Forces said early on Friday. Eight workers were killed and 15 were injured in overnight Turkish bombardment of the Al Swediya oil refinery in Derik, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank">northern Syria</a>, Sohr said. Turkey views the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), a key component of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as an offshoot of the PKK. Turkish troops as well as Turkish-backed Syrian rebels have launched several attacks targeting Kurdish militia and the SDF since they took control of parts of northern Syria in 2016. “Turkey indiscriminately and unjustifiably bombards our areas, targeting civilian, service and health centres,” Mazloum Abdi, General Commander of the SDF, said on X. “This is a war crime.” “With the air operation, 34 targets, including caves, shelters, warehouses and facilities used by the terrorist organisation, which were considered to contain responsible terrorists, were destroyed,” a statement by the Turkish Defence Ministry said about the strikes in northern Iraq. The ministry said it had struck areas in Mount Gara in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq, as well as Qandil mountains and Sinjar. Turkey <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/14/iraq-and-turkey-resume-security-talks-in-ankara/" target="_blank">regularly strikes </a>alleged PKK positions in the Kurdish region and other parts of northern Iraq. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced this year that Turkey was close to securing its border with Iraq where Ankara has posted hundreds of troops for cross-border operations. The PKK has been fighting for autonomy and rights for Kurds in south-eastern Turkey, in a decades-long insurgency since the 1980s. It is designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey and its western allies.