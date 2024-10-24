UN chief Antonio Gutteres delivers Gaza peace message to Brics

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The world needs peace in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>, Lebanon, Ukraine and Sudan, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told Brics leaders – including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank">Russian </a>President Vladimir Putin – on Thursday. Mr Guterres told the summit of major emerging economies, including the UAE, in Kazan, south-west Russia, that “across the board, we need peace”. “It takes a community of nations – working as one global family – to address global challenges,” the UN leader said in his opening remarks. He called for peace in the Middle East, saying there needed to be an “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/24/ending-violence-and-hunger-more-important-than-polio-vaccinations-gaza-parents-say/" target="_blank">immediate ceasefire</a>” in Gaza and an “immediate cessation of hostilities” in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a>, and for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. “We need peace in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank">Ukraine</a>. A just peace in line with the UN Charter, international law and General Assembly resolutions,” said Mr Guterres. He has been critical of Moscow's offensive and military annexation of Ukrainian territory but there has been no halt in the fighting, now grinding through its third year. The UN Secretary General was in Russia for the first time since April 2022. Ukraine has condemned Mr Guterres's decision to visit Russia, branding Mr Putin a “criminal”. The three-day summit also covered deepening financial co-operation, including the development of alternatives to western-dominated payment systems, efforts to settle regional conflicts and expansion of the Brics group of nations. The alliance comprised Brazil, Russia, India and China when it was founded in 2009, with South Africa joining in 2010. In 2024, it expanded to include the UAE, Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, with Saudi Arabia yet to officially join, but participating as an invited nation. Turkey, Azerbaijan and Malaysia have formally applied to become members, and several other countries have expressed interest. After the UN chief ended his speech, Mr Putin said: “Mister General Secretary said that we should all live as one big family. In families, unfortunately, there are often quarrels, scandals, division of property, and sometimes even fights.” “The goal of Brics is to create the necessary mechanisms of interaction and create a favourable atmosphere in the common home,” he added. Leaders at the summit have also called for peace in Gaza and Lebanon. Chinese President Xi Jinping warned about “serious challenges” in the world, and said he hoped Brics countries could be a “stabilising force for peace”. “We need to continue to push for a ceasefire in Gaza, relaunch the two-state solution and stop the spread of war in Lebanon. There should be no more suffering and destruction in Palestine and Lebanon,” Mr Xi said. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian criticised the UN Security Council's role in front of Guterres, saying international bodies “lack the necessary efficiency to extinguish the fire of this crisis”. And Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Israel aims to “empty” the Gaza Strip of Palestinians. The UN chief was due to hold talks with Mr Putin on Thursday, where he would reiterate his position on Ukraine, his spokesman said. Mr Guterres and Putin will meet a day after the US said it believed “thousands” of North Korean soldiers were being trained in Russia. Mr Putin has not yet commented on the reports.