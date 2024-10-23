The entrance to the headquarters of Turkey's aviation company Tusas near Kahramankazan, where four people were killed and 14 wounded in an attack blamed on the PKK on October 23, 2024. Reuters
The entrance to the headquarters of Turkey's aviation company Tusas near Kahramankazan, where four people were killed and 14 wounded in an attack blamed on the PKK on October 23, 2024. Reuters

News

MENA

Ankara attack by PKK comes in period of calm in Turkey

Shooting and bombing at defence company is a shift away from assaults against civilians or security forces

Lizzie Porter

October 23, 2024