Vladimir Putin is hosting a 36-country summit in Kazan in the biggest diplomatic engagement in Russia since it invaded Ukraine in 2022. Reuters
Putin hails rise of 'multipolar world order' at Brics summit

Russian leader says Brics could help manage conflicts, economy and AI in challenge to West

Tim Stickings
October 23, 2024