Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with heads of media outlets from the Brics member countries in Novo-Ogaryovo, Russia. EPA
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with heads of media outlets from the Brics member countries in Novo-Ogaryovo, Russia. EPA

Business

Economy

Brics leaders push for deeper economic ties ahead of key summit

Brics' share of global GDP ‘strongly exceeds‘ that of the G7 nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin says

John Benny

October 19, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week