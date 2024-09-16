Saudi wealth fund to invest $5bn in Egypt, cabinet says

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has directed his country's sovereign wealth fund to invest $5 billion in Egypt, Cairo's cabinet announced on Monday.

Egypt said the $5 billion injection would be the “first phase” of Saudi investments through its Public Investment Fund. The announcement came after a meeting between Prince Mohammed and Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly in Riyadh.

The investment would be the latest major injection of cash the North African country has received while it continues to recover from its economic crisis.

The International Monetary Fund and the UAE have provided most of the funding to help support Egypt's economy.

The UAE announced a $35 billion deal with Cairo in February to develop the coastal city of Ras El Hekma, which analysts at the time said would help to boost the Egyptian economy. Abu Dhabi's investment holding firm ADQ led the consortium as part of the deal.

That was followed by an announcement from the IMF in March that would increase its bailout loan for Cairo from $3 billion to $8 billion. It approved another $820 million in funding under the programme in July.

As part of the deal, Egypt agreed to move to a flexible exchange rate policy, preserve debt sustainability and allow the economy to grow through its private sector.

During the meeting, Mr Madbouly also said Egypt has helped to resolve most of the challenges faced by Saudi investors in Egypt.

He discussed Cairo's efforts to provide resources to the electricity sector and diversify sources of renewable energies. Both leaders stressed the electrical connection between the two countries, the statement said.

They also addressed efforts made to contain regional crises, including the wars in Gaza and Yemen, as well as the Red Sea attacks by the Houthis.