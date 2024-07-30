A petrol station in Cairo. This month, the country increased fuel prices as part of a plan to gradually remove subsidies by December 2025, a requirement under its agreement with the IMF. AFP
IMF approves $820m Egypt loan but calls for more reforms
Inflationary pressures are abating and foreign exchange shortages have eased in the country, the fund says