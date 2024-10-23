President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Kazan to take part in Brics summit

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/18/president-sheikh-mohamed-to-make-official-visit-to-russia-on-monday/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> has arrived in Kazan, Russia, to participate in the Brics Leaders' Summit. The 16th Brics summit is taking place until October 24. This year's meeting is the first <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/" target="_blank">the UAE</a> has attended, after joining the organisation at the start of the year. The summit, held under the theme “Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security”, brings together the leaders and government of several Brics nations, alongside representatives of invited states, state news agency Wam reported. Brics is an intergovernmental group of “emerging economies” including Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the UAE. Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Russia on Sunday for an official visit which included high-level talks with President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vladimir-putin/" target="_blank">Vladimir Putin</a>. Mr Putin, on Monday, hailed the strong relations between Russia and the UAE during talks with Sheikh Mohamed, thanking him for the role the country has played in mediating <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/18/uae-announces-russia-ukraine-prisoner-exchange/" target="_blank">prisoner exchanges</a> between Russia and Ukraine. Sheikh Mohamed said Russia's co-operation was a key factor in ensuring it was a success and reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to carrying out such “humanitarian endeavours”. “The Emirates is always ready to make any additional efforts for this cause, as well as any effort to help with the settling crises in a way that can benefit all parties and support peace in the world,” Sheikh Mohamed said during talks held at the Kremlin as part of a reception to mark his visit to Russia. Sheikh Mohamed thanked Russia for its presidency of Brics and “reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to building effective partnerships”, state news agency Wam reported on Monday. The leaders also reviewed the situation in the Middle East, with Sheikh Mohamed emphasising the urgent need to prevent further escalation of regional conflict and reiterating the call for “just, lasting and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution”. Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Putin also attended the opening of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Education Centre at Primakov School in Moscow, as the two countries enhance co-operation in the field of education. The two leaders took a tour of the centre, interacting with students and staff. A presentation on the centre’s curriculum had a particular focus on the Arabic language, as well as history, culture, arts, and science and technology.