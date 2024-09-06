Dr Hasanain Al Ibrahimy in the Iwan Gallery of the Ibrahimi Collection Group in the capital, Baghdad. Aymen Al-Ameri / The National
Dr Hasanain Al Ibrahimy in the Iwan Gallery of the Ibrahimi Collection Group in the capital, Baghdad. Aymen Al-Ameri / The National

News

MENA

Collected with care: Iraqi doctor seeks to protect nation's modern art

Over more than two decades, physician Hasanain Al Ibrahimi has assembled the largest private collection of Iraqi artworks from the past century

Sinan Mahmoud
Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

September 06, 2024