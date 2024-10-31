Arab League calls for emergency meeting over Israel's UNRWA ban

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/30/live-unrwa-israel-gaza/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza </b></a> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/10/one-year-of-genocide-arab-league-foreign-minsters-condemn-israels-war-in-gaza/" target="_blank">Arab League </a>will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2024/10/30/unrwa-un-israel-palestine-gaza-middle-east-refugees/" target="_blank">Israel's</a> ban on the UN agency for Palestinian refugees<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/29/what-effect-will-israels-unrwa-ban-have/" target="_blank"> </a>that officials have warned will have “catastrophic” consequences for civilians in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/31/gaza-aid-a-true-disaster-says-former-us-special-envoy-for-humanitarian-issues/" target="_blank">Gaza. </a> The session, led by Yemen and requested by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/10/25/jordan-israel-1994-peace-treaty-middle-east/" target="_blank">Jordan,</a> will bring together the League’s permanent representatives at its Cairo headquarters to form a united response to the ban on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/29/what-effect-will-israels-unrwa-ban-have/" target="_blank">UNRWA</a>. Members will also discuss mobilising “international support to confront and invalidate” the Israeli laws. Amman requested the meeting on Tuesday to confront the “illegal laws” and the “disastrous fallout” of what the Foreign Ministry described as an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/18/more-than-120-countries-express-alarm-over-israeli-actions-against-unrwa/" target="_blank">Israeli campaign </a>of false allegations and measures aimed at “politically assassinating” the UN agency, which is a lifeline for millions of Palestinian refugees across the region. On Monday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/18/two-state-israel-knesset-palestine/" target="_blank">Israel's parliament </a>passed two laws – one which bans UNRWA from operating in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories under its control, and a second banning contact between Israeli officials and the agency. The bills, which will take three months to come into effect, will close the organisation's headquarters in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/14/well-enter-with-helicopters-israeli-official-threatens-jerusalem-unrwa-offices-after-seizure-order/" target="_blank">East Jerusalem</a>. Officials have said that a ban on contact with Israeli officials will make it impossible to distribute aid in Gaza and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/10/20/gaza-west-bank/" target="_blank">occupied West Bank. </a> The decision has been widely condemned and was described by the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/18/un-antonio-guterres-gaza-war/" target="_blank"> UN</a> as “detrimental” to finding a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In a letter to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/09/israels-attacks-on-unrwa-set-grave-precedent-says-lazzarini/" target="_blank">UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini</a> said the Israel ban will “sabotage” any chance of postwar recovery in Gaza, where more than 43,100 people have been killed and more than 101,500 have been wounded. Mr Lazzarini said the agency is under an attack “unprecedented in United Nations history” with grave consequences for Palestinians and the wider region. “Dismantling UNRWA will have a catastrophic impact on the international response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” he wrote in a letter to General Assembly president Philemon Yang. “It will also sabotage any chance of recovery,” he said, saying the end to UNRWA's education activities means an “entire generation will be sacrificed”. It is not the first time Israel has taken action against the agency, which has provided vital aid to Palestinian refugees in the occupied territories, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon, since 1949. Several countries, including the US, briefly withdrew funding for the agency after Israel accused UNRWA employees of participating in the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel which led to the start of the war. About 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage in the attack. In August, the agency said nine employees “may” have <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/08/06/unrwa-israel-hamas/" target="_blank">participated</a> in the attack and had been fired.